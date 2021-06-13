https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/13/self-flagellating-allies-megyn-kelly-drops-biden-admin-for-caving-to-woke-propagandists-and-replacing-mom-with-birthing-person/

In case you were wondering if everything is getting dumber and dumber …

Yup.

We know you know that we know you know it’s getting dumber (and we thought 2020 was bad) but good gravy, things are ridiculous.

HHS is replacing mom with ‘birthing person’? Seriously?

C’mon man!

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on use of the term birthing person: “We’re trying to be precise in the language that’s used.” pic.twitter.com/8wUGNUXcaP — The Hill (@thehill) June 12, 2021

Megyn Kelly’s response is just perfect.

Biden admin eliminates the term “mom” in favor of “birthing people.” Mom is not an offensive word & those claiming otherwise are not the broader trans community but unhinged woke propagandists & their self-flagellating “allies.” https://t.co/v3NG7HpeJW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 13, 2021

Self-flagellating allies.

We are so using that.

Heh.

The greatest blessing of my life has been to be a Mom and Grandma. Those names hold much more meaning than that I gave birth. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) June 13, 2021

Replacing “mom” with “birthing person” means you are a “kook” — Brian Kirwin (@BrianKirwin) June 13, 2021

Maybe they know the aliens are coming and this language is for them 👽 — Gerardo Mejia (@TheRealGerardo) June 13, 2021

WHOA.

I AM A MOM!!!!!!!!! — April Palmgren (@april_palmgren) June 13, 2021

This editor is ALSO A MOM … and moms rule.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

