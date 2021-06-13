https://100percentfedup.com/shocking-new-numbers-just-released-of-vaccine-related-injury-and-death/

According to the CDC-linked Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) tracking site, there have been more vaccine-related deaths in the United States in the past 5- months than there were for the past 10- years. And if you think that statistic is frightening, consider that reportedly only about 1% of adverse reactions and deaths from the vaccine are actually being reported to the VAERS system.

Shocking VAERS update just released shows: 329,021 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines; 5,888 deaths and 28,441 serious injuries

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date which includes data collected about a week before the release date. On Friday, VAERS’ newly released data shows a mind-boggling, 329,021 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 5,888 deaths and 28,441 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 4, 2021. There were 59- reports of heart inflammation and 19- cases of blood clotting disorders among 12- to 17- year olds, a horrifying statistic.

The Defender Children’s Health Defence News & Views reports, Of the 5,888 deaths reported as of June fourth, 23% occurred within 48- hours of vaccination, 16% occurred within 24 hours and 39% occurred in people who became ill within 48- hours of being vaccinated.

Gateway Pundit shared some stunning stats of injury, illness, and impairment experienced post Covid19 vaccinations: 329,021 Reports which include: DEATHS 5,888, HOSPITALIZATIONS 19,597, Urgent Care 43,891, OFFICE VISITS 58,800, ANAPHYLAXIS 1,459, BELL’S PALSY 1,737, Life Threatening 5,885, Heart Attacks 2,190, Myocarditis/Pericarditis 1,087, Thrombocytopenia/Low Platelet 1,564, Miscarriages 652, Severe Allergic Reaction 15,052, Disabled 4,583

As shocking as these statistics are, it’s important to remember that not all adverse events make it to the VAERS system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

