The Supreme Court has declined to hear a lawsuit regarding the constitutionality of California’s winner-take-all method for choosing presidential electors.

“Petitioners are two California Republicans and two non-profit organizations who have alleged their votes for President and Vice President are diluted by California’s use of the so-called winner-take-all system,” the petition said. “That system, by law, results in the appointment of members of only one political party to the Nation’s largest electoral college delegation.”

Among the petitioners are actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

The Golden State has consistently gone blue in every presidential election spanning from 1992 through 2020. Prior to that, the state had gone red during every election from 1968 through 1988.

