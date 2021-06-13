https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/george-p-bush-says-trump-life-republican-party?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas Attorney General candidate George P. Bush on Monday said former President Trump is “the future of the Republican Party,” as he carved his path toward trying to unseat incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton, a fellow Republican.

“President Trump is the future of the party,” Bush, a member of the Bush political family, said on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast. “We need to carry on the successes that we’ve had this past November in our state, helping to elect new down-ballot candidates and carry on this legacy.”

Bush, now the Texas land commissioner, is the son of former Florida GOP Gov. Jeb Bush and the only member of the Bush political family – which includes former Presidents George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush – to openly support Trump.

Whether Trump will back Bush is uncertain, considering Paxton has been among the former president’s most public and loyal supporters.

Bush said Monday that he makes the argument “all the time” to family members that Trump is “the life of the Republican Party.”

“He has brought a new sense of energy,” Bush also said.

Bush became a vocal supporter of Trump after his father exited the 2016 Republican presidential primary, which Trump won.

“When you look at my policies, I’m all about America First. Trump is the center of the Republican Party,” Bush told Fox News on June 9. “I am my own man. I support him. We need to carry on that legacy and capture the lightning he brought to the Republican Party.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

