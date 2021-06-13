https://justthenews.com/government/texas-democrats-meet-harris-and-pressure-dc-lawmakers-voting-rights?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of Texas Democrats is heading to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and to persuade members of Congress to support major Democratic legislation to change federal voting laws.

The Texas lawmakers recently halted Texas Republicans’ voting integrity legislation by walking out of the state capital during a Senate vote on the measure.

“Our caucus was united to defeat [Senate Bill 7] and our work culminated in the historic walkout to break quorum,” state Rep. Rafael Anchía, chairman of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, said Monday, according to The Houston Chronicle. “We are grateful for the support of the White House and are eager to share ideas and experiences with Vice President Harris.”

The group of ten Democrats is expected to meet Tuesday with lawmakers of both chambers, including with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

They are also slated to speak with staffers for Texas Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, then on Wednesday with Harris, according to Politico.

Their meetings will focus on gathering support for the Democrat-backed For the People Act and other election-related laws such as the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act.

