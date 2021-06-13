http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aYAg-ppE1Yc/

The Dallas Cowboys may call themselves “America’s Team, but Texas Native and Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is no fan of them, and he needs only four words, including one expletive, to explain why.

As someone who grew up near Dallas, Murray was recently asked whether he was a Cowboys fan. Murray’s response was blunt.

“F*ck no,” the Cards signal-caller said.

When pressed to explain why he didn’t root for the hometown squad, Murray again was blunt.

“They were always *ss,” Murray said.

Kyler Murray was asked if he was a Dallas Cowboys fan. He said no. “They were always ass.” https://t.co/jebimUdoUE — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) June 12, 2021

On the other hand, Murray was decidedly not “*ss” while playing in the DFW area. In his time at Allen High School, Murray racked up a perfect 42-0 record as a starter and won three state championships.

However, as The Big Lead explains, the Cowboys weren’t all that bad when Allen was growing up.

In fairness to the Cowboys, when Murray was a senior in high school in 2014, they won the division and went 12-4. They also went to the playoffs in three out of four years from 2006-2009 when Murray was growing up and likely forming an opinion on his favorite team. Then again, they didn’t advance past the divisional round so perhaps Murray was looking for something more.

Murray and the Cardinals scorched the Cowboys 38-10 in Dallas last year. The Cards will face the Cowboys twice this upcoming season: once in the final game of the preseason and then again in what could be a pivotal match-up with playoff implications in Week 17. The preseason game is in Arizona. However, the far more important regular-season tilt is in Dallas.

All the people in Dallas who don’t think the Cowboys are “*ss” will be likely be extra fired up for that one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

