The Justice Department’s top national security official is resigning from his post after revelations the agency subpoenaed from Apple email data from the media, members of Congress and others during the Trump administration in an attempt to learn who was leaking information on the Russia collusion investigation.

John Demers will leave his position by the end of next week, a Justice Department official told the Associated Press on Monday. The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the the wire service on the condition of anonymity.

