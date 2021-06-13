https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/558211-trump-doj-subpoenaed-apple-for-records-of-white-house-lawyer-report

Apple revealed to Don McGahn, a White House counsel under former President TrumpDonald TrumpEx-DOJ official Rosenstein says he was not aware of subpoena targeting Democrats: report Ex-Biden adviser says Birx told him she hoped election turned out ‘a certain way’ Cheney rips Arizona election audit: ‘It is an effort to subvert democracy’ MORE, that the company complied with a 2018 Department of Justice subpoena regarding information on an account of his, according to a New York Times report.

Apple reportedly received the subpoena on Feb. 23, 2018, and turned over information to the government. It did not disclose to McGahn what information was turned over, and it isn’t clear how the information would have been used, the Times noted, adding that Apple was not able to tell McGahn at the time.

McGahn’s wife also received “a similar notice” from Apple, the Times reported, though the report does not indicate why.

A grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia issued the subpoena, according to the newspaper.

The revelation comes amid news first reported by the Times that former Attorneys General William Barr Bill BarrEx-DOJ official Rosenstein says he was not aware of subpoena targeting Democrats: report Garland sparks anger with willingness to side with Trump Trump DOJ demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, Apple says MORE and Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsEx-DOJ official Rosenstein says he was not aware of subpoena targeting Democrats: report Nixon’s former White House counsel: Trump DOJ was ‘Nixon on stilts and steroids’ Garland sparks anger with willingness to side with Trump MORE had subpoenaed Apple for data on more than a dozen people, including two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, after they heard about leaks within the Trump administration.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) bashed the Trump administration’s use of subpoenas.

“In terms of the data mining, what the Republicans did, what the administration did, the Justice Department under the leadership of the former president, goes even beyond Richard Nixon,” Pelosi told host Dana Bash Dana BashCaitlyn Jenner compares herself to Trump: We need another ‘disrupter’ Sunday shows – Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate Former GOP senator says Jan. 6 commission ‘should be a no brainer” MORE.

The Hill has reached out to Apple and the Department of Justice for comment.

