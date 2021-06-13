https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c71a90bbafd42ff5863e09
Washington has an ambitious plan to donate millions of vaccine doses to poorer countries. The Caribbean island nation of Trinidad & Tobago has received a small 80-vial gift, but some are confused abou…
The new season of Yahoo News’ “Conspiracyland” podcast reveals compelling new evidence that a Saudi hit team intended to kill Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi long before he walked into the S…
Global stock markets rose Monday as investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for hints of possible changes in ultra-low interest rates and other economic stimulus. London and Fra…
President Joe Biden makes his entrance at a NATO summit aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia while highlighting the U.S. commitment to the…
“Our population is comprised mostly of young and healthy individuals,” a Marine Corps spokesman wrote. “There are several reasons someone may not yet have received the vaccine.”…