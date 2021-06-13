https://thepostmillennial.com/uk-government-advisor-says-masks-and-social-distancing-should-go-on-forever

A UK government adviser and former Communist Party member Susan Michie says that mask mandates and social distancing should continue “forever.”

UK government adviser Susan Michie, nicknamed “Stalin’s nanny” for her hardline communist views recently told Channel 5 News that mask mandates and social distancing should continue “forever.” Michie said that people should adopt to masks like they did seatbelts and contemporary ways of being.

David Nabarro, a special envoy from the WHO, said that vaccines won’t be enough to end the pandemic, and that we’ll need to adapt our lifestyles too. Professor @SusanMichie, a behavioural scientist advising the government, and epidemiologist Dr @shikta_das join @ClaudiaLizaTV. pic.twitter.com/NzSjnbSgve — Channel 5 News (@5_News) June 9, 2021

Michie said in the Channel 5 News segment, “Vaccines are a really important part of pandemic control but it is only one part. [A] test, trace and isolate system, [as well as] border controls, are really essential. And the third thing is people’s behaviour. That is, the behaviour of social distancing, of… making sure there’s good ventilation [when you’re indoors], or if there’s not, wearing face masks, and [keeping up] hand and surface hygiene.”

“We will need to keep these going in the long term, and that will be good not only for COVID but also to reduce other [diseases] at a time when the NHS is [struggling]… I think forever, to some extent…”

“I think there’s lots of different behaviours that we have changed in our lives. We now routinely wear seatbelts – we didn’t use to. We now routinely pick up dog poo in the parks – we didn’t use to. When people see that there is a threat and there is something they can do to reduce that [to protect] themselves, their loved ones and their communities, what we have seen over this last year is that people do that.”

“Unsurprisingly, Channel 5 News made absolutely no effort to scrutinize these claims. The programme’s presenter raised no objection to the idea that mask-wearing and social distancing could continue “forever”, resorting only to friendly laughter,” writes Michael Curzo.

