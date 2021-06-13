https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/death-tv-anchor-who-broke-news-2016-clinton-lynch-tarmac-meeting-being

Television news anchor Christopher Sign, who in 2016 broke the news that former President Bill Clinton met with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, died on Saturday morning at the age of 45.

AI.com reported that the man’s death is being investigated as a suicide, according to Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher’s loving family and close friends,” ABC 33/40 President and General Manager Eric Land said in a statement on behalf of the station where Sign had been working as an anchor. “We have lost a revered colleague who’s indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for blessing.”

Sign had worked as a reporter at the Birmingham station prior to spending more than a decade as a reporter and anchor in Phoenix, during which time he broke the tarmac meeting story. He returned to ABC 33/40 in 2017 to serve as a weeknight anchor.

He authored a book titled “Secret on the Tarmac.”

