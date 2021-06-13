https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/558237-victim-dies-after-being-wounded-in-austin-mass-shooting

One of the 14 victims wounded in a mass shooting in a popular Austin, Texas, bar district has died.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, died at around noon on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department. Two people were reported to be in critical condition immediately after the shooting occurred.

According to a press release from the Austin Police Department, the shooting took place early on Saturday morning on East Sixth Street, in a busy area of downtown Austin where many hotels and restaurants are located.

On Sunday it was reported that one suspect had been arrested while the second is still at-large.

Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said during a press conference on Saturday that investigators were reviewing footage from multiple sources to figure out what happened, CNN reports.

“Officers have their body-worn cameras, we have the public safety, HALO camera system which we have had for a number of years, which did capture parts of this incident,” the police chief said. “And of course the local businesses themselves have security footage that we are reviewing for evidence.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D) called for governmental action in response to the shooting, stating “greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety.”

“APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response- but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government,” Adler tweeted. “One thing is clear – greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety.”

