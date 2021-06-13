https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/viral-videos-show-police-in-ocean-city-maryland-tasering-a-black-teen-over-a-vaping-incident/

Police officers in Ocean City, Maryland are under fire tonight over a series of viral videos showing a Black teen getting tasered after reportedly being accused of vaping outdoors outside of a designated smoking area:

Police in Ocean City Maryland tasered a 17-year-old teenager after they accused him of vaping yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PVzagAV5i1 — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) June 13, 2021

A different video shows a crowd gathering and police arresting more people:

**thread** tw: police violence against black people this video was sent to me by a woman named lauryn (insta @/lodogray) of four young men being arrested and abused by police in ocean city, maryland over a vape. please read this. and especially like, share, and rt if you can pic.twitter.com/Y7MJF5NA1M — misha🐛 (@notmiisha) June 13, 2021

According to CBS 13, four teens — ages 19, 19, 18, and 19 — were arrested and charges:

4 Teens Arrested & Charged Following A Vaping Incident On Ocean City Boardwalk https://t.co/VlO666htQH pic.twitter.com/AjwEfoYbqc — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) June 14, 2021

From the article:

On June 12, shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers on foot patrol near 12th Street and The Boardwalk observed a large group vaping. Officers approached the group and told them the local ordinance that prohibited smoking and vaping outside of the designated areas. As the group, walked away, officers noticed the same person continuing to vape. Officers approached the group again to address the violation. According to officials, the male refused to provide identification and became disorderly. He was later identified as Anderson. Officers said that as they attempted to place Anderson under arrest for failure to provide ID, he began to resist. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resistance and interference with arrest, second-degree assault and failure to provide proof of identity. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released.

Town officials “are aware” of the video and are investigating:

Widely circulated video shows Ocean City MD police officer kneeing a man held down on the boardwalk.

In new statement, police dept said officers saw a “large group vaping”.

4 arrested…”aware of the video”https://t.co/XbgaLH5yEs — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) June 13, 2021

From WBAL:

The town released a statement said, “We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards.”

***

