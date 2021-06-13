https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/harris-exposed-condescending-unlikeable.htm

Vice President Kamala Harris has been rather lackluster thus far in her top supporting role in President Joe Biden’s administration.

In fact, Harris has performed so poorly, at times embarrassingly so, that even the mainstream media — which is generally favorable toward her — is finding it increasingly difficult to positively spin the news she generates, as PJ Media reports.

This became glaringly apparent following the vice president’s return from a two-day trip to Guatemala and Mexico, during which she fumbled over easy questions about visiting the southern U.S. border and appeared to undermine Biden’s welcoming rhetoric by telling would-be Central American migrants to not come to the United States.

Does anyone really like her?

The truth is, Harris is a particularly unlikeable character who couldn’t even garner the support of members of her own party when she ran for president herself during the 2020 Democratic primaries.

Indeed, upon first announcing her candidacy in 2019, Harris was inexplicably deemed a front-runner for the nomination and placed in the “top tier” of candidates.

By December of that year, however — more than a month before primary voting began in the early states — the now-VP exited from the race due to a glaring lack of support in the polls from Democratic voters.

Despite her failure of a presidential bid, Biden ultimately tapped Harris to be his running mate, almost certainly and solely for the historical diversity she represented — the first woman, Black, and South Asian in the role of vice president, a prospect that surely polled well within the “woke” realm of Democratic politics.

Harris’ gender and race, however, do not make up for her lack of likeability, or the nervous cackle she often emits when challenged on a particular topic.

Polling worse than Biden?

PJ Media noted that Harris’ Central American trip went so poorly that even some of the generally favorable media outlets were forced to reveal her poor performance, even as they continued to make excuses or shift responsibility elsewhere.

With regard to the typically fawning media and its coverage of Harris as vice president, The Hill‘s Joe Concha noted in May that Harris’ poll numbers and favorability ratings were substantially lower than Biden’s numbers, despite her being held aloft and routinely praised by the media, along with the duo often receiving equal billing as co-leaders of the administration.

Currently, the RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Harris is viewed slightly more favorably than unfavorably, 49% to 42.3%, but it is worth noting that that average only includes three consistent favorability polls, one of which, the Politico/Morning Consult poll, appears to be stacked in her favor and out of sync with the other surveys.

In the end, regardless of futile efforts by friendly media to make her more popular, Harris is simply an unlikeable person with little evident talent who seems to be particularly bad at whatever she does, and it seems unlikely that she’ll ever escape that humiliating reality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

