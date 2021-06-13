https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/watch-biden-confuses-syria-with-libya-three-times-during-press-conference-at-the-g7/

Earlier today, we told you how world leaders laughed at President Joe Biden after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to correct him after Biden missed that Johnson had already introduced South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 meeting. ICYMI, here it is again:

But it got worse.

Later in the day, Biden confused Syria with Libya:

Not once, not twice, but “THREE TIMES.” Watch for yourself:

Where are the media at-home shrinks?

But, at least, the bad orange man is gone:

