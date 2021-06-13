https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-snaps-at-reporter-over-question-repeatedly-warns-hell-get-in-trouble-with-staff

President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter during a press conference at the G7 on Sunday after the reporter asked him a basic question about U.S. policy.

During the press conference, Biden repeatedly stated that he was going to “get in trouble” with his staff over the question and answer portion of the event.

Toward the end of the press conference, Biden took an extra question from someone who was not on a list that he appeared to be reading off of as he called on reporters, saying, “I’m going to get in trouble with my my staff.”

“You have often said repeatedly that ‘America is back,’” the reporter said. “At the same time, you’ve kept in play some Trump-era steel and aluminum sanctions. And I wanted to ask you: When you’re having these conversations with European allies who are very concerned about these sanctions, how do you justify that? And what are your plans for —”

“A hundred and twenty days,” Biden snapped back. “Give me a break. Need time.”

Biden has been president for 145 days, not 120 days.

Joe Biden tells a reporter “I’m gonna get in trouble with my staff,” then says he’s been in office for 120 days. It’s been 145 days. pic.twitter.com/slPkuGhI5v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

Earlier in the press conference, Biden said, “I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff [if] I don’t do this the right way,” as he read off what appeared to be a piece of paper and called on reporters.

Joe Biden: “I’m going to get in trouble with staff” if I don’t call from pre-approved list of reporters pic.twitter.com/9pzBLZ9l0s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

The Daily Wire highlighted another colorful moment from the G7 involving Biden:

World leaders laughed at President Joe Biden during a roundtable event at the G7 over the weekend after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to remind Biden of something that had just happened moments before. Sky News posted the clip on social media, which showed Johnson introducing world leaders who had just joined the event. In the clip, Johnson introduced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was the only black leader in the room, and, after Johnson introduced him, Biden introduced the president of South Africa and pointed at him in a manner that suggested that he did not know that he had just been introduced.

“…to say how pleased I am to welcome those who have just joined us in some pretty spectacular weather,” Johnson said. “With them, Prime Minister Modi, President Ramaphosa, President Moon…”

“And the president of South Africa,” Biden interjected.

“And the president of South Africa as I said early on,” Johnson responded.

“Oh, you did?” Biden asked.

The room erupted in laughter.

Boris Johnson insists to Joe Biden that he already introduced the president of South Africa to a G7 meeting. Read the latest from the G7 here: https://t.co/LLt2KjJhOE pic.twitter.com/mjwKvbvDo6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 13, 2021

