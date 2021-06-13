https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c760e0bbafd42ff586406c
The captain of a cargo ship which caught fire and sank off the coast of Sri Lanka earlier this month while transporting almost 1,500 containers of chemicals has been arrested, police said on Monday….
SEATTLE — A police officer in Seattle lost his life early Sunday while assisting with a crash on the Interstate,…
Several hundred thousand votes that were counted in Maricopa County, Arizona are associated with missing ballots, according to an audit organizer who is speaking regularly with people on the audit flo…
Manatee County, FL will explore a local “heartbeat” abortion ordinance, a ban that would be more restrictive than the state’s abortion law….
WGN Radio is reporting this morning: The French joint operator of a Chinese nuclear plant near Hong Kong said Monday that the plant is dealing with a “performance issue” but is currently operating wit…