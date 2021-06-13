https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/13/when-is-she-going-to-visit-the-border-kamala-harris-desperate-to-make-her-likable-photo-op-at-dc-pride-backfires/

Hey, look you guys. Kamala Harris made time for a photo op with her hubby at DC Pride … and still hasn’t made time to visit the border.

We suppose her handlers are trying anything and everything they can to make the unpopular and awkward vice president more likable but this ain’t cuttin’ it. Forget that people (even her own supporters) are starting to wonder why she refuses to visit the border, but the look on her husband’s face? It’s weird.

And some people thought it was Chuck Schumer at first.

So yeah, all sorts of fail here.

VP Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff make appearance at DC Pride https://t.co/EiXMx1SCC5 pic.twitter.com/KUV3VHW3TL — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2021

It’s shocking that there could be someone else even more unlikable than Hillary Clinton.

Looks like she was caught mid-cackle and Mr. VP looks a bit like he just smelled a fart.

Bad bad bad.

Next year the Pride Parade should be held in Del Rio TX. — Ron Mann (@RonMann19) June 13, 2021

She MIGHT actually visit the border then.

VP Kamala Harris joins pride parade on way to not visiting the border. https://t.co/0OeFyLHOGt — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 #CPACTX 7/9-11⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🗽 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) June 13, 2021

Wish she’d take some ‘pride’ in being VP and protect our borders. — 𝕽𝖚𝖘𝖍𝖎 (@RushiXO) June 13, 2021

When is she going to visit the border? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) June 13, 2021

We’re not holding our breath.

People just don’t like Kamala. Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Just keeps HAPPENING: ABC reporter Christopher Sign who exposed Bill Clinton/Loretta Lynch tarmac scandal dies of apparent suicide

Thanks for reminding us WHY Trump called you ‘Schitt Head’: Adam Schiff babbling about kids in cages does NOT go well for him, like at all

DAMMIT! We hate to admit it but The Hill just came up with the greatest ZINGER of them all for Jeffrey Toobin

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

