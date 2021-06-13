https://www.dailywire.com/news/world-leaders-laugh-at-biden-after-boris-johnson-has-to-remind-biden-of-something-that-just-happened

World leaders laughed at President Joe Biden during a roundtable event at the G7 over the weekend after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to remind Biden of something that had just happened moments before.

Sky News posted the clip on social media, which showed Johnson introducing world leaders who had just joined the event. In the clip, Johnson introduced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was the only black leader in the room, and, after Johnson introduced him, Biden introduced the president of South Africa and pointed at him in a manner that suggested that he did not know that he had just been introduced.

“…to say how pleased I am to welcome those who have just joined us in some pretty spectacular weather,” Johnson said. “With them, Prime Minister Modi, President Ramaphosa, President Moon…”

“And the president of South Africa,” Biden interjected.

“And the president of South Africa as I said early on,” Johnson responded.

“Oh, you did?” Biden asked.

The room erupted in laughter.

WATCH:

Boris Johnson insists to Joe Biden that he already introduced the president of South Africa to a G7 meeting. Read the latest from the G7 here: https://t.co/LLt2KjJhOE pic.twitter.com/mjwKvbvDo6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 13, 2021

Biden was widely mocked online of the incident, with many describing it as an embarrassing moment for the United States.

Either Biden had another dementia moment or he did not know the name of the only black leader in the room. pic.twitter.com/WCziNF3Jx2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2021

This is advanced late stage dementia. The entire world sees it and laughs nervously as our corporate media cheers Biden for ordering his own ice cream cone. https://t.co/6wArJQUlaN — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 13, 2021

Give Joe a break, he has dementia https://t.co/zWXGnJqFme — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 13, 2021

Just swear in Kamala already. Or Jill, for that matter. https://t.co/01Vcf0kAlx — (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) June 13, 2021

I vividly recall liberals screaming how Trump was embarrassing us abroad. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather my allies and foes view me as arrogant than view me as a fool. But that’s just me and my ego is big. https://t.co/9eS0Lf04BW — K 🇯🇲 (@GolferGirl305) June 13, 2021

oh holy shit, ayfkm https://t.co/iTwLcioyCF — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 13, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

