World leaders laughed at President Joe Biden during a roundtable event at the G7 over the weekend after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to remind Biden of something that had just happened moments before.

Sky News posted the clip on social media, which showed Johnson introducing world leaders who had just joined the event. In the clip, Johnson introduced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was the only black leader in the room, and, after Johnson introduced him, Biden introduced the president of South Africa and pointed at him in a manner that suggested that he did not know that he had just been introduced.

“…to say how pleased I am to welcome those who have just joined us in some pretty spectacular weather,” Johnson said. “With them, Prime Minister Modi, President Ramaphosa, President Moon…”

“And the president of South Africa,” Biden interjected.

“And the president of South Africa as I said early on,” Johnson responded.

“Oh, you did?” Biden asked.

The room erupted in laughter.

Biden was widely mocked online of the incident, with many describing it as an embarrassing moment for the United States.

