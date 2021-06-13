https://thelibertyloft.com/world-leaders-love-soft-american-presidents/

Charlotte, NC — US mainstream media outlets were celebrating one theme from last week: that world leaders were glad former President Donald Trump is gone. CNN was proud to run an article that said while divisions may linger, world leaders were breathing a sigh of relief.

CNN wants to claim that is because Donald Trump is no longer there to “throw elbows” when interacting with world leaders. To clarify exactly what they mean, they mean to say that Donald Trump is no longer there to fight for America’s interests. Biden has no intention to fight for American interests, but rather continue the globalist ideology that dominated world politics among leading nations for years. The same globalist ideology that has allowed China and Russia to develop close ties with terrorist nations and become threats to the safety of everyone.

But it’s about more than simply a lack of fighting for American interests. It’s also a sigh of relief for world leaders as they recognize that they no longer have to be held accountable. Not just to America, but anyone at all.

World leaders realize that Joe Biden is a soft leader and will simply give them anything that they want. He will enter into any bad deal, any ridiculous agreement, all for the sake of being a good neighbor and “doing the right thing.” But most importantly, they realize that Biden will not stand in the way.

That’s exactly what the French President said when he said that the US is back as a cooperative leader of the free world under Biden. Biden will not stand in the way of their demands and desires for “progress” while the United States and its taxpayers are forced to foot the bill.

Under the Biden regime, world leaders will allow the US to foot the bill for ridiculous NATO military costs, push their climate change agenda, and be the world’s “whipping boy” once again. While I believe everyone agrees that former President Donald Trump was not perfect, he certainly promoted his America first agenda. Some of that agenda was excellent for the world, but globalist leaders failed to recognize it.

Trump was quick to respond to the news coming out of the G7 meeting with his own statement. He said:

This was a quote by the President of France. He and many other Leaders before him, in France and throughout Europe, were ripping off the United States like never before. We were treated very unfairly with horrible trade deals, and paying for a large portion of their defense. They were taking advantage of the United States and therefore, of course, they like Biden because now they will be allowed to return to their old ways of ripping off our Country. If I were a leader of these countries, I too would like Biden far better than President Donald Trump. They will now get very rich off the United States just like they have in the past until a change is made. I am for AMERICA FIRST!

