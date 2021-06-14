http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3yNhgcJtaKA/

Forty-three people were shot, three of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted 32 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone in the Windy City, and those shooting victims included the three fatalities for the weekend.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the total number of shooting victims increased to 43 by Monday morning.

USA Today observed shooting victims included nine that were wounded wounded when “two men who opened fire in a South Side neighborhood at around 2 a.m. local time Saturday.” One the weekend’s fatalities also occurred in that shooting.

Fifty-five people were shot, five of them fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The National Fraternal Order of Police notes that homicides in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 9, 2021, were up five percent over the same time last year and up 29 percent over 2019 figures.

The Chicago Tribune also explained 1,538 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 11, 2021, That is 184 more shooting victims than were witnessed during that same time-frame in 2020.

The Tribune also pointed out 289 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 11, 2021. That is 16 more than were killed during the same period in 2020.

