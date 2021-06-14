https://www.dailywire.com/news/6-takeaways-from-bidens-g7-speech-from-fulfilling-a-40-trillion-need-in-other-nations-to-gaffes

Democrat President Joe Biden faced a fair amount of criticism in response to his speech on the final day of the G7 after he repeatedly talked about doing more for other nations and made embarrassing gaffes that had to be corrected by his staff.

Here are the six takeaways that stood out in Biden’s speech:

1. Biden’s “top priorities” were focusing on doing more for other countries while speaking in woke terms:

“Ending the pandemic and maintaining robust support for an equitable, inclusive global economic recovery were the top priorities of our nations as we got together. We know we can’t achieve one without the other; that is, we have to deal with the pandemic and — in order to be able to deal with economic recovery, which — as we’re doing in the States, but we committed that we’re going to do more for the rest of the world as well.”

“The fact is that we — the U.S. contribution is the foundation — the foundation to work out how we’re going to deal with the 100 nations that are poor and having trouble finding vaccines and having trouble dealing with reviving their economies if they were, in the first place, in good shape.”

2. Biden committed to helping fill a $40 trillion need to build infrastructure in other counties.

“We also made a momentous commitment at the G7 to help meet more than a $40 trillion need that exists for infrastructure in the developing world. I put forward an idea that was called — we named the ‘Build Back Better World Partnership,’ which is — we’re calling it the ‘B3W.’”

3. Biden attacked the use of fossil fuels.

“We also made a historic commitment to permanently eliminate the use of our public finance to support unabated coal projects around the world, and to end — and to end them by this year. The G7 agreed to that. And those who are not members, but visiting members who are participating in the G7, who have coal-fired facilities have also agreed that they would work in that direction as well.”

“So, transitioning the world to cleaner energy sources is urgent, it’s essential if we’re going to beat the climate. And there is — one of the things I — some of my colleagues said to me when I was there was, ‘Well, the United States is — their leadership recognizes there is global warming.’ And I know that sounds silly, but, you know, we had a President who last — who basically said it’s not a problem — global warming. It is the existential problem facing humanity, and it’s being treated that way. So we’re going to provide up to $2 billion to support developing company [sic] — countries as they transition away from unabated coal-fired power.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed Biden, saying that Biden was “talking economically a lot about other countries” and about “reducing energy production worldwide.”

“I couldn’t help but think, here in the United States, he’s leaving a lot of people behind,” DeSantis said. “Look at all the workers he left behind by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline. Those were thousands and thousands of very good jobs. And then also think about family budgets, with the sharp increase in gas prices, and then the overall budding inflation that we are seeing that’s being fueled by his big-spending policies. So, I think that his performance probably played well with European elites. Not sure that there was much in it for Middle America.”

4. Biden insulted the words of the Declaration of Independence, saying they sounded “corny.”

We’re unique as a country. We’re built on — we’re unique in a sense that we’re not based on ethnicity or geography or religion; we’re one nation that said we organized on an idea: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal.” It sounds corny, but it’s real.

5. Biden said that he would be open to handing people inside the U.S. over to the Russian government.

Biden made the remarks with NBC News’s Peter Alexander:

ALEXANDER: But [Russian President Vladimir Putin] said — then, just to conclude — today, he said that Russia would be ready to hand over cyber criminals to the United States if the U.S. would do the same to Russia and an agreement came out of this meeting coming up. So, are you open to that kind of a trade with Vladimir Putin? BIDEN: Yes, I’m open to — if there’s crimes committed against Russia that, in fact, are — and the people committing those crimes are being harbored in the United States — I’m committed to holding them accountable. And I’m — I heard that; I was told, as I was flying here, that he said that. I think that’s — that’s potentially a good sign and progress.

Biden’s staff later had to walk back his troubling comment, saying that the administration would not be engaging in “exchanging cybercriminals with Russia.”

6. Biden repeatedly made embarrassing gaffes in front on the world stage.

Biden repeatedly mixed up Syria and Libya.

Biden repeatedly called COVAX, an initiative aimed at supplying the world with vaccines, “COVID.” The White House made adjustments to the official transcript of Biden’s speech to reflect that he repeatedly got the name wrong.

Biden, at a separate G7 event, was laughed at by world leaders after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to remind Biden of something that he just happened moments prior.

