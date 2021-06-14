https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/14/abc-news-terry-moran-asks-if-theres-any-doubt-that-the-senate-gop-would-end-the-filibuster-in-a-heartbeat-if-they-wanted-to-and-who-wants-to-tell-him/

NBC News’ Sahil Kapur was apparently listening to Mitch McConnell’s conversation with Hugh Hewitt on the latter’s show today and seems pretty shocked by what he heard:

On Hugh Hewitt’s show, McConnell says it’s “highly unlikely” he’d allow Biden to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024 if he’s majority leader. He also doesn’t commit to allowing a vote on a nominee if a seat opened up in *2023*. “Well, we’d have to wait and see what happens.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 14, 2021

But he wasn’t nearly as shocked as ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran, who had this to say:

Is there any doubt that the GOP would end the filibuster for good–in a heartbeat–if it served their purposes? https://t.co/5dbnxs8LDF — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 14, 2021

Is there any doubt that the GOP would do something that they’ve had ample opportunity to do yet haven’t done?

It currently doesn’t apply to their most important issues (tax cuts, judges) and they’d kill it immediately if it blocked anything else. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 14, 2021

Had total control for 2 years and didn’t do it for Ocare, why Kevin? — ExcessivelyBlackNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 14, 2021

As a self-professed “historian,” Kevin Kruse should know better. And as a journalist whose job it is to know about politics, Terry Moran should know better.

Yet here we are, surrounded by ignorant know-it-alls who claim moral and intellectual superiority despite possessing neither of those things.

Then why didn’t they when they had the chance? https://t.co/PjCEznFiab — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 14, 2021

Were you reporting in 2017-2019? — Bill Murphy (@billmurphy) June 14, 2021

Love it when liberal journalists just decide to memory-hole entire years of recent history. https://t.co/s8byLzlKGt — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) June 14, 2021

LOL at arguing that something that could’ve happened and didn’t happen would definitely happen in an alternate reality. — Drunken GOAT (@MVPTB12) June 14, 2021

I remember when you used to be good at this. — Meisterbuerger (@meisterbuerger) June 14, 2021

You really suck at your job, as McConnell had ample opportunity to do this and didn’t https://t.co/EpPgrOF8Q7 — The H2 (@TheH2) June 14, 2021

This is an incredible amount of ignorance from a top level national reporter. The GOP had that chance NUMEROUS times during that last 2 decades, and never took the opportunity. So there is quite a bit of doubt, Terry. https://t.co/11Al3adu1G — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 14, 2021

Considering McConnell didn’t end it when Trump told them to? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2021

There’s a lot of doubt, because Trump pushed them to do exactly that back in 2017, and, instead of doing so, they issued a bipartisan letter affirming their commitment to it. 31 Democrats signed that letter. https://t.co/rNppC0gA0i — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 14, 2021

Gee if only we could go back a few years when they were in power to determine if that’s the case. Oh wait, we can. McConnell didn’t do so even with pressure from trump. — Rev. Matthew Codd (@mmcodd) June 14, 2021

Since McConnell could’ve and didn’t, even under withering pressure from Trump, I’d say there is plenty of doubt. — MTEFish (@shannontking) June 14, 2021

It’s really shocking how ignorant and insulated reporters are about actual positions and events on the right. We know for a fact this isn’t true because Trump wanted them to get rid of it in 2017 and almost every Senate Republican, including McConnell, rejected his efforts. https://t.co/fJ7or8Boe8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 14, 2021

This isn’t even up for dispute, it’s actually recent history. Democrats used the filibuster hundreds of times in the years that followed without any reconsideration. But these activist reporters want to pretend that history doesn’t exist to justify the current Dem push. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 14, 2021

That exchange is really somehting. You have one reporter completely distorting Republican positions and recent history, followed by another reporter seizing on that distortion to claim a hypothetical that is the opposite of what actually happened. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 14, 2021

That’s modern journalism for you.

I see Twitchy in someone’s future. — treyinathens (@treyinathens) June 14, 2021

That tweeter’s a lot more insightful than Terry Moran.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

