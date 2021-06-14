https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/aoc-wants-court-purge-only-marxists-need-now-apply/

Not only do AOC and her Marxist allies want to pack the Supreme Court, they want to purge any justice who isn’t on the hard left. That means even the liberals will have to go. Their latest target is Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer leans left but is a fair and competent member of the high court. But that’s not enough for the hard left. Not nearly enough.

AOC says she thinks Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the Supreme Court’s term to allow Biden to name a successor. The 82-year-old, who Clinton appointed in ’94, is the oldest justice on the court. https://t.co/YSw98nSnCU — Axios (@axios) June 13, 2021

FNC: “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is ‘inclined to say yes’ to calls by progressive organizations and at least one fellow Democrat in Congress for 82-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at the end of the current term of the high court. Ocasio-Cortez, the two-term representative from New York who’s arguably the most high profile progressive in Congress and the most well-known of the group lawmakers on the left known as “the Squad,” was asked Sunday in an interview on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ whether Breyer should retire.

Some progressive are urging Breyer to step down now – while the Democrats control both the White House and the Senate, which confirms Supreme Court justices – so he can be succeed by another younger but equally progressive-minded justice. The late progressive leaning justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg resisted calls during President Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House to retire. Her death last year at age 87 – during then-President Trump’s term in office and while the Republicans still controlled the Senate – allowed Trump to place a third conservative justice on the Supreme Court.”

“You know, I – it’s something that I’d think about but I, I would probably lean towards yes. But yes, you’re asking me this question so I’ve just, I would give more thought to it, but, but I’m inclined to say yes,” Ocasio-Cortez said . She also isn’t happy with Biden. “The actions of Biden’s DOJ have been extremely concerning,” the ditzy Bolshevik congresswoman said. She wants hard left law “across the board … we aren’t seeing a transformational DOJ that I think people had been looking forward to and that is something that deserves a lot more questions.” The transformation? Into a hard left authoritarian regime answerable only to her and her ilk.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on June 14, 2021. It originally appeared in DrewBerquist.com and is used by permission.

Read more at DrewBerquist.com:

Texas Builds Wall On Mexico Border, Asks States For Police Help

Media Fact Checkers Lied About Trump Walkabout

NJ School Board Cancels Christmas And Thanksgiving

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

