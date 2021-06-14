https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/14/ana-navarro-defends-her-cnn-colleague-jeffrey-toobins-honor-by-helpfully-explaining-that-he-was-sexually-harassing-himself/

Jeffrey Toobin has made his triumphant return to CNN, proving once and for all that CNN is cool with you masturbating on a Zoom call as long as you have the right politics.

And Toobin’s CNN colleague Ana Navarro is cool with that, as she explained on “The View.”

“He was not sexually harassing somebody — he didn’t have the intent to harass somebody. He was sexually harassing himself, maybe.” Ana Navarro defended Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN return on #TheView: https://t.co/7iRRORNOav pic.twitter.com/CyDm7ILXkF — Decider (@decider) June 14, 2021

More from Decider:

“Look, I think some instances of sexual harassment are black and white,” Navarro said. “Some instances are more nuanced. He was not sexually harassing somebody — he didn’t have the intent to harass somebody. He was sexually harassing himself, maybe.” … “He was on a Zoom call, it was an accidental exposure,” Navarro continued. “It was not a CNN call. It was with The New Yorker, from where he has been terminated and faced consequences. He has been off CNN for many months during some of the elections, during some of the hottest political and legal times.” … “I think his bigger problem is frankly with himself, with his family, with his wife than it is with his CNN colleagues,” Navarro concluded. “It was something stupid, horrific, kinky, freaky that he did. But it wasn’t something that he was trying to do to us, his CNN colleagues.”

Oh, so because he did it to non-CNN colleagues, Ana’s OK with it? Whipping it out on a live call for all to see is “sexually harassing himself”? Would Ana feel the same way if Toobin had “sexually harassed himself” in front of her?

If so, she’s even more deranged than we thought.

Um, he exposed himself to everyone on that Zoom call. He didn’t do it accidentally. He meant to whack off during a meeting, he just didnt think he’d get caught. https://t.co/h1RzR3qrOq — Matt Cover (@MattCover) June 14, 2021

Clown people say clown things https://t.co/AEd98FBKGG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 14, 2021

