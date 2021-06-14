https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/arizona-station-says-the-gop-has-ramped-up-a-misleading-campaign-to-cast-democrats-as-anti-police/

Here’s a story about Republicans neither pouncing nor seizing; rather, they’re ramping up. And what they’re ramping up is a misleading campaign to cast Democrats as anti-police.

We guess those marchers demanding that Washington, D.C. abolish the police were Republicans, huh? And so is activist Bree Newsome, whose current Twitter handle is “DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES” and who argued that they didn’t need police showing up at the Ma’Khia Bryant incident: “Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons.” (“I know people are uncomfortable when I compare whiteness to cannibalism,” she continued.)

And we guess it was all Republicans on the Minneapolis City Council who voted unanimously to replace the police department with a “community-led public safety system.”

12 News in Arizona reports that it’s Republicans who are ramping up that misleading campaign:

As rising murder rates gain attention in American cities, Republicans have ramped up a misleading campaign to cast Democrats as anti-police and lax on public safety.

https://t.co/rCwAIC3diu — 12 News (@12News) June 13, 2021

Which caught the eye of The Daily Caller’s Jordan Lancaster:

can’t imagine where republicans got that idea pic.twitter.com/Iu8s2C7H2f — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) June 14, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton proved that turnabout is fair play with that New York Times op-ed:

Running this column puts lives in danger. pic.twitter.com/SkESdnYpX2 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 13, 2020

It was funny — so many people were saying, yes, we mean it when we say abolish the police, that people like Al Sharpton went on TV explaining that the phrase “defund the police” might be misleading without some interpretation and Rep. James Clyburn warned Democrats against getting drawn into the debate.

The gaslighting is just extraordinary — Winston (@hjonku) June 14, 2021

Democrats hung this picture, showing police as pigs, in the Capitol, replacing it 3 times after it was removed for violating guidelines. Then democrats SUED to have it hung a 4th time and lost. pic.twitter.com/hdiovcgj2O — Renna (@RennaW) June 14, 2021

You think Americans are so stupid they don’t understand the DEM motto: “Defund the Police.” We understand it. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 14, 2021

You’re doing great, guys. — Idiocracy Achievement Unlocked (@DuncanDowntown) June 14, 2021

“Misleading.” — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) June 14, 2021

This is awkward. — Amy D (@5chickadees) June 13, 2021

Democrats are LITERALLY anti-Police. — Ackchyually Joe (@jmotivator) June 14, 2021

Oh, no! I’ve been misled. <exaggerated eye roll> — gopackjo (@gopackjo) June 14, 2021

The Democrats are demanding we defund the police! They have been saying it for over a year. — Scottyj509 (@scottyj509) June 14, 2021

This is an epic ratio. Thanks for the laughs this morning. — Greg Pearson (@east_texan12) June 14, 2021

I’m not a Republican, but Democrats *can* reasonably be cast as anti-police and lax on public safety. Normal people (not journalists) understand this. — darthfledermaus (@darthfledermaus) June 14, 2021

Apparently @12News cannot find the connection between “defund the police” and a rise in crime. They should assign a journalist to investigate. — EricD 🇺🇲 (@TheMotleyMind) June 14, 2021

Republicans ramping up misleading campaign: literally repeating what Dems said. amazing — CHK (having a nice time) (@Hellachans) June 13, 2021

Democrats ARE anti-police and lax on public safety. All of last summer is evidence. You guys own that. (Yes, I called you a Democrat.) — CasualMeyhem (@CasualMeyhem) June 14, 2021

Why haven’t you deleted this and gone to the Career Center yet?#FFS — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) June 14, 2021

This is an opinion piece, right? — Mike Koehl (@mpk62) June 14, 2021

Every leftist in America has been screeching to “defund the police” for a year straight, but I’m sure it has nothing to do with it. — 🇧🇷 Beto Silva 🇧🇷 (@elbetosan) June 14, 2021

Really unbiased headline, total clowns. — Brent (@brento76) June 14, 2021

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Rosendo Mendez (@saso76) June 14, 2021

You’re right… this was the GOP. SMH. You made this, now own it! pic.twitter.com/HHPlIBHsq8 — Super Straight Citizen (@Bmilhouse) June 14, 2021

Yes, it’s not like Democrats have been chanting ‘defund the police’, bailing out violent rioters, and downplaying burning, looting, and other violent riots for the past year or anything. — Daigotsu Elenti (@ScarletElenti) June 14, 2021

Nice damage control — Nic ひ✘ (@TheNicSwanson) June 14, 2021

FACT: Dems are behind the Defund the Police movement. — Propaganda Sniper (@HindlesKitchen) June 14, 2021

Hey @12News, welcome to the fake news club. Way to jump right in the deep water with some serious BS! — James Powell (@JamesFinhead825) June 14, 2021

Thanks for your opinion post, that is the bedrock of independent journalism. — David Burrow (@DBurrowtx) June 14, 2021

democrats literally ran campaigns to defund the police pic.twitter.com/KfG56yV1Zq — Not Connor (@notctew69420) June 14, 2021

“a misleading campaign to cast Democrats as anti-police and lax on public safety” You mean the “defund the police party”? Yeah, sure. Pull the other one. It’s got bells on it. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 14, 2021

Ruining your reputation one tweet at a time — dan_o_sands (@danosands1) June 14, 2021

Oh dear, we wouldn’t want those nasty Republicans to give people the impression that Dems have been defunding police and burning cities for the last year… — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) June 13, 2021

Democratic activists couldn’t have made it any clearer that they were 100 percent serious about abolishing the police.

