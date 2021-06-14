https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/as-chief-covid-panic-salesman-dr-eric-feigl-ding-pushes-delta-variant-to-scare-the-masses-check-out-damning-thread-exposing-him-for-who-he-really-is/

Since Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is sounding the alarm in a ridiculous thread on Twitter about the NEW DELTA COVID that will definitely wipe us all out THIS time, we thought it would be a good idea to bring up an oldie but goodie thread explaining who Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding really is and highlighting his very fishy story and history with the virus itself.

Hey, if he wants to remind us to pay attention to him, we’ll pay attention to him.

This was from March of this year, but it still rings true:

We saw this a great deal during the pandemic. The same as*holes keeping our public schools closed were sending their kids to private or in Ding’s case, moving them somewhere the schools were open. Yeah, it’s sh*tty.

Keep going.

So he does not live in the USA but wants the USA shut down.

K.

YIKES.

From substack:

Feigl-Ding has continued to muddy the waters surrounding his credentials, taking it to new heights in a new political advertisement. He recently appeared in a pro-Biden Super PAC (funded by Silicon Valley billionaires) ad about the coronavirus pandemic. It features “Dr” Feigl-Ding in a lab coat with tie ensemble that is associated with the attire worn by a medical doctor, not a PhD academic with a background in nutrition research.

So NOT an epidemiologist.

Alrighty then.

Feigl-Ding has long been a far-left activist who advances his agenda under a healthcare reform label.

In 2018, he ran unsuccessfully for a congressional seat in Pennsylvania. Universal healthcare and medicare for all, or socialized medicine, was the centerpiece platform of his congressional run. According to Science Magazine, Feigl-Ding was supported in his run by political networks associated with far-left democrat mega donor George Soros, and FEC records reflect that. Feigl-Ding’s ties with Soros go back many years. In 2008, he received a Soros scholarship for his medical school studies (he would later drop out).  Despite his far-left mega donor support base, Feigl-Ding finished an unimpressive third place in the PA-10 2018 Democratic Primary.

Soros scholarship.

Alrighty then again.

And this morning he’s babbling about how the DELTA variant is ravaging the UK and the USA and WE’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIIIIE.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He knew how horrible remote learning was for children, firsthand, and still wanted YOUR KIDS subjected to it.

Twitter locked this editor for sharing an email between Fauci and Zuckerberg.

Scary stuff.

And now that the country is moving forward (the Cubbies game was PACKED last night), he is trying to scare the crap out of Americans to keep us in a constant state of fear which allows us to be controlled. Anyone pushing this nonsense at this point is doing it for personal gain.

Don’t let them tell you otherwise.

***

Related:

DERPtastic duo: Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy DRAGGED for pitiful ‘theory’ on why right-wing media covers CRT and Fauci’s emails (watch)

‘Looks like a Garter snake, MISS’: Brian Stelter asking Twitter if he should be worried about snake around his farmhouse accidentally HILARIOUS

Man, this is BAD: Joe Biden’s presser is just a HOT MESS, especially when asked why he refuses to do a joint presser with Putin

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...