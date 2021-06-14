https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/as-chief-covid-panic-salesman-dr-eric-feigl-ding-pushes-delta-variant-to-scare-the-masses-check-out-damning-thread-exposing-him-for-who-he-really-is/

Since Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is sounding the alarm in a ridiculous thread on Twitter about the NEW DELTA COVID that will definitely wipe us all out THIS time, we thought it would be a good idea to bring up an oldie but goodie thread explaining who Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding really is and highlighting his very fishy story and history with the virus itself.

Hey, if he wants to remind us to pay attention to him, we’ll pay attention to him.

This was from March of this year, but it still rings true:

Can now confirm: Eric Feigl-Ding, the chief COVID-19 panic salesman on social media, quietly moved his family to Austria in the Fall so that his kid could attend school in person. Yet Feigl-Ding has been a relentless proponent for school closures here in the United States. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

We saw this a great deal during the pandemic. The same as*holes keeping our public schools closed were sending their kids to private or in Ding’s case, moving them somewhere the schools were open. Yeah, it’s sh*tty.

Keep going.

Feigl-Ding reportedly played a role in convincing schools to stay shut down in the DC metro. He then left w his wife & kid for Austria. He’s apparently regulary back & forth for biz and the like, but his tweeting deliberately misleads audience to believe he lives in USA. Nope. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

So he does not live in the USA but wants the USA shut down.

K.

Ding has a history of misleading the audience. For example, his infamous political ad in which he pretended to be an MD https://t.co/QLJ6SU7L1p — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

YIKES.

From substack:

Feigl-Ding has continued to muddy the waters surrounding his credentials, taking it to new heights in a new political advertisement. He recently appeared in a pro-Biden Super PAC (funded by Silicon Valley billionaires) ad about the coronavirus pandemic. It features “Dr” Feigl-Ding in a lab coat with tie ensemble that is associated with the attire worn by a medical doctor, not a PhD academic with a background in nutrition research.

So NOT an epidemiologist.

Alrighty then.

Feigl-Ding has long been a far-left activist who advances his agenda under a healthcare reform label. In 2018, he ran unsuccessfully for a congressional seat in Pennsylvania. Universal healthcare and medicare for all, or socialized medicine, was the centerpiece platform of his congressional run. According to Science Magazine, Feigl-Ding was supported in his run by political networks associated with far-left democrat mega donor George Soros, and FEC records reflect that. Feigl-Ding’s ties with Soros go back many years. In 2008, he received a Soros scholarship for his medical school studies (he would later drop out). Despite his far-left mega donor support base, Feigl-Ding finished an unimpressive third place in the PA-10 2018 Democratic Primary. Soros scholarship.

Alrighty then again.

To get a sense of how publicly opposed Ding is to school reopenings, check out this tweet from just yesterday: “God save England & its children from COVID19” https://t.co/BLgnVzt5Bt — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

And this morning he’s babbling about how the DELTA variant is ravaging the UK and the USA and WE’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIIIIE.

Yes, this info is 100% confirmed. Not 99% sure. 100%. Publicly available open source info, which has been archived. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

Lots of ppl asking why Austria, and not Florida or another free state. 1) Ding’s wife is Austrian. 2) Through a form of Faucian reasoning, Ding fam claims COVID is worse in USA, which makes schools unsafe (they’re not), but Austrian schools are safe, due to better COVID policy. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

In publicly available messages (won’t share to respect fam), it was made clear moving to Austria was due to his kid going through emotional trauma & suffering from social isolation due to closures. This is why Ding’s persona is so abhorrent. He’s seen consequences first hand. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

He knew how horrible remote learning was for children, firsthand, and still wanted YOUR KIDS subjected to it.

It appears that this is the closest Ding is going to get to acknowledging that he has demanded widespread school closures while sending his kid to school https://t.co/D4pjbslPmC — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

These tweets are now making the rounds. Can confirm they are authentic and archived, and have been deleted within the last 12 hours. https://t.co/Z2yVYV1Ofp — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

FYI: Twitter continues to label Feigl-Ding a “COVID19 health expert,” despite his nutrition background. He has dominance over a Twitter-curated section that boosts his tweets to a wider audience. Ding has 450K followers thru peddling endless amounts of Twitter-boosted propaganda. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

Twitter locked this editor for sharing an email between Fauci and Zuckerberg.

Scary stuff.

Also, Ding claims he is for “safe” reopening. That’s nonsense. He has publicly been wholly opposed. There are dozens of tweets just like this. https://t.co/rXDxd3O5Nm — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

And now that the country is moving forward (the Cubbies game was PACKED last night), he is trying to scare the crap out of Americans to keep us in a constant state of fear which allows us to be controlled. Anyone pushing this nonsense at this point is doing it for personal gain.

Don’t let them tell you otherwise.

***

Related:

DERPtastic duo: Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy DRAGGED for pitiful ‘theory’ on why right-wing media covers CRT and Fauci’s emails (watch)

‘Looks like a Garter snake, MISS’: Brian Stelter asking Twitter if he should be worried about snake around his farmhouse accidentally HILARIOUS

Man, this is BAD: Joe Biden’s presser is just a HOT MESS, especially when asked why he refuses to do a joint presser with Putin

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

