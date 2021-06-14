https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/ashli-babbitt-attorney-terrell-roberts-drops-huge-clue-identity-killer-video/

Ashli Babbitt‘s husband Aaron Babbitt and Attorney Terrell Roberts joined Tucker Carlson on Monday night to discuss the continued challenges they have had getting any information on her death or the identity of her government-employed killer.

During the discussion, Tucker Carlson asked Attorney Roberts about the report that Ashli’s shooter also left his loaded gun in a US Capitol restroom

Tucker Carlson: Mr. Roberts, let me ask you, there are reports online, that’s incredible I don’t know if they’re true, that the Capitol Hill police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt, I’m not going to mention the name, was the same officer that left his loaded handgun in a public men’s room on the Capitol. Do you believe that is the officer, it seems like a very reckless person, who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6th? Attorney Terrell Roberts: That’s my belief. That’s my belief.

Tayler Hansen reported at The Gateway Pundit on the identity of the shooter back on February 25th.

We reposted the report below.

From our previous report on February 25th–

The Police Lieutenant’s name is being withheld from Ashli Babbit’s attorneys.

This is the Officer responsible for using excessive force and executing Ashli Babbitt.

Before killing Ashli, the Officer is seen aiming his firearm at fellow colleagues.

You can see the Officer disregards nearly every basic firearm safety rule in the book. His finger is wrapped around the trigger, while his firearm is aimed in the direction of his colleagues.

Original photo: Notice how the other Officers are properly handling their firearms and don’t have a finger wrapped around the trigger?

The Officer can be seen wearing what seems to be the identical handkerchief, tie, and insignia.

Here is the same picture but zoomed in, Antifa organizer John Sullivan is also pictured.

SIDE BY SIDE COMPARISION

NOTICE: Identical bracelets

The Capitol Police Officers statement regarding the killing of Ashli Babbitt

The Officer could not see three uniformed Officers against the wall nearest to Ashli, was not able to see how far down the crowd extended, saw a hallway full of “oncoming people“, and claims Ashli Babbitt wearing a backpack compounded his fears leading to the shooting.

He contradicted himself multiple times in one statement. If he is telling the truth about not seeing the Officers, he is lying about Ashli Babbitt’s backpack compounding to his fears.

Unless he has X-Ray Vision.

Mark Schamel, the defense attorney representing the shooter issued a statement regarding his client and the shooting of Ashli Babbitt.

“If he’s not cleared, we don’t have a country we want to live in anymore.” – Mark Schamel

Mark Schamel’s statement has also cleared the name of Special Agent, David Bailey.

Link to statement: https://t.co/AhgQnKnuw1?amp=1

All tips and information regarding Ashli Babbitt’s legal case can be submitted to:

[email protected]

