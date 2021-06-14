https://justthenews.com/accountability/ashli-babbitts-husband-says-silence-dc-over-who-killed-her-capitol-breach-deafening?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The husband of Ashli Babbitt has gone on television to push forward the effort to learn the name of the police officer who fatally shot his wife during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

“Somebody up in D.C. knows,” Babbitt said Monday night on the Fox New Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “I think a lot of people know, but nobody is telling us. And the silence is deafening. I never expected to lose my wife to political violence.

Babbitt, Air Force veteran, was fatally shot as she attempted to climb through the broken window of a door to the Speaker’s Lobby, just off the House floor.

In April, the Justice Department announced that it would not seek charges against the officer who shot Babbitt, 35, following a “thorough investigation” by the Metropolitan Police Department. The department said the officer fired a service pistol, hitting Babbitt in the left shoulder. But no further information was released to the family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

