Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department will tighten its rules on obtaining records from members of Congress, following recent revelations about agency under PresidentTrump having seized the data records of Democratic House members and others to learn who was leaking government information.

“There are important questions that must be resolved in connection with an effort by the department to obtain records related to Members of Congress and Congressional staff,” Garland said in a statement Monday.

As the country’s top law enforcement official, he has also instructed the department’s inspector general to conduct a “thorough and independent investigation. He has also said he’ll “move swiftly,” if the probe requires his actions.

The revelations about the Trump administration having subpoenaed email data from the internet providers following the Justice Department have told member of Congress, including Democrats on the House Intelligence committee about the 2017 to 2018 inquires, related to leaks about the Russia collusion investigations. In addition, the gag order on Apple was recently lifted.

