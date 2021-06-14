https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/bahaha-omg-whoever-tried-to-own-joe-rogan-with-skywriting-message-literally-shoulda-used-spellcheck-because-oopsi/

Hoo boy.

someone in LA just spent several thousand dollars to spell out “Joe Rogan is literally 5 Foot 3” in the sky pic.twitter.com/3JfvcyFUCK — o (@outblssm) June 12, 2021

Note, if you’re going to spend BIG BUCKS to own someone like Joe Rogan with skywriting MAKE SURE YOU CHECK YOUR DAMN SPELLING.

That’s how really really really angry people spell ‘literally.’ They don’t have time for the ‘R’ and stuff …

I’d think if you’re gonna spend three or four thousand dollars on a skywritten message to totally pwn somebody, you might want to first run it thru a spell check — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 14, 2021

Right?

‘I am so smart. S-M-R-T’.

Using the current definition of the word, this is literally the correct spelling. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 14, 2021

This could work.

Let us pray.

They got a 4% discount for dropping one letter and they needed it to go buy a soy latte and lemongrass shot because LA — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) June 14, 2021

THERE ya’ go.

Well, that makes sense.

Heh.

“It’ll be $20 less an hour if you lose a letter. Pick one.” pic.twitter.com/kLnQmxjSg8 — Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) June 14, 2021

Crap. Now we need an edit button for Twitter AND skywriting. — Stewed Hamm sucks (@StewedHamm) June 14, 2021

Dude, we’d settle for an edit button on Twitter.

Maybe they got it at a discount. — The Libertarian Boomer Norm +/- 1 Std Dev (@Timberati) June 14, 2021

I would demand an efund! — Written Todd (@ToddGernert) June 14, 2021

WHOA.

“I was a proofreader for skywriting.” Steven Wright Not funny anymore. — Tyrone Slanders (@ZOZOZOZZYZZYZIG) June 14, 2021

Talk about an own going backwards.

***

