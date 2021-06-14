https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/bahaha-omg-whoever-tried-to-own-joe-rogan-with-skywriting-message-literally-shoulda-used-spellcheck-because-oopsi/

Hoo boy.

Note, if you’re going to spend BIG BUCKS to own someone like Joe Rogan with skywriting MAKE SURE YOU CHECK YOUR DAMN SPELLING.

That’s how really really really angry people spell ‘literally.’ They don’t have time for the ‘R’ and stuff …

Right?

‘I am so smart. S-M-R-T’.

This could work.

Let us pray.

THERE ya’ go.

Well, that makes sense.

Heh.

Dude, we’d settle for an edit button on Twitter.

WHOA.

Talk about an own going backwards.

***

