Hoo boy.
someone in LA just spent several thousand dollars to spell out “Joe Rogan is literally 5 Foot 3” in the sky pic.twitter.com/3JfvcyFUCK
— o (@outblssm) June 12, 2021
Note, if you’re going to spend BIG BUCKS to own someone like Joe Rogan with skywriting MAKE SURE YOU CHECK YOUR DAMN SPELLING.
“Liteally”?https://t.co/mcPa9AKHI1
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 14, 2021
That’s how really really really angry people spell ‘literally.’ They don’t have time for the ‘R’ and stuff …
I’d think if you’re gonna spend three or four thousand dollars on a skywritten message to totally pwn somebody, you might want to first run it thru a spell check
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 14, 2021
Right?
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 14, 2021
‘I am so smart. S-M-R-T’.
Using the current definition of the word, this is literally the correct spelling.
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 14, 2021
This could work.
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 14, 2021
Let us pray.
They got a 4% discount for dropping one letter and they needed it to go buy a soy latte and lemongrass shot because LA
— Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) June 14, 2021
THERE ya’ go.
Well, that makes sense.
Heh.
“It’ll be $20 less an hour if you lose a letter. Pick one.” pic.twitter.com/kLnQmxjSg8
— Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) June 14, 2021
Crap. Now we need an edit button for Twitter AND skywriting.
— Stewed Hamm sucks (@StewedHamm) June 14, 2021
Dude, we’d settle for an edit button on Twitter.
Maybe they got it at a discount.
— The Libertarian Boomer Norm +/- 1 Std Dev (@Timberati) June 14, 2021
I would demand an efund!
— Written Todd (@ToddGernert) June 14, 2021
WHOA.
“I was a proofreader for skywriting.”
Steven Wright
Not funny anymore.
— Tyrone Slanders (@ZOZOZOZZYZZYZIG) June 14, 2021
Talk about an own going backwards.
