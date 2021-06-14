https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/because-i-didnt-say-anything-president-biden-explains-to-the-press-why-they-couldnt-hear-him-answer/

As Washington Post White House bureau chief Ashley Parker observed earlier, the U.S. press had gotten less access than with “previous administrations” and was forced to rely on updates from Turkey’s Twitter account for news on President Biden’s meeting with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Just as an aside … aren’t they vaccinated? Biden’s masked and doing the elbow bump with Erdoğan in one photo and then moving in for a hug in another. And he’s not wearing a mask while seated across from Erdoğan, but during the meeting, they were all masked, as shown in the next tweet.

That next tweet comes from AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, who reveals that Biden thought it was a very good meeting:

Here’s video:

Lemire is getting slammed in the comments by Biden supporters for crying like a little baby.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...