As Washington Post White House bureau chief Ashley Parker observed earlier, the U.S. press had gotten less access than with “previous administrations” and was forced to rely on updates from Turkey’s Twitter account for news on President Biden’s meeting with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

President @RTErdogan, who is in Brussels for NATO Leaders’ Summit, met with President Joe Biden of the US. pic.twitter.com/qbvayJkByr — Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) June 14, 2021

Just as an aside … aren’t they vaccinated? Biden’s masked and doing the elbow bump with Erdoğan in one photo and then moving in for a hug in another. And he’s not wearing a mask while seated across from Erdoğan, but during the meeting, they were all masked, as shown in the next tweet.

That next tweet comes from AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, who reveals that Biden thought it was a very good meeting:

After pool holds for nearly two hours, Biden and Erdogan sit silently in front of cameras Biden eventually says “we had a very good meeting.” When told press couldn’t really hear him, he said “because I didn’t say anything.” Nothing else. No other words before pool moved out pic.twitter.com/VbqSNW01V7 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 14, 2021

President-in-Waiting Kamala Harris loves this. https://t.co/v5w6he3tS8 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 14, 2021

Here’s video:

Biden responds: “I haven’t been to Europe either”

*everyone laughs* — This🙋🏼‍♂️guy (@realshamshady1) June 14, 2021

So refreshing. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) June 14, 2021

Probably because Biden couldn’t remember Erdogan’s name, his country and what they discussed. — SweetWilliam (@sharpesrifles) June 14, 2021

Absolutely perfect summation of the Biden presidency. — 3% less white William F. Buckley (@i_publius1788) June 14, 2021

this is the President we need! Stoicism in front of the Press! Such strength is being projected here. — Random Guy (@NNJ_Taxman) June 14, 2021

Isn’t this the point where the press calls him a “liar” and proceeds to make up stories about “anonymous sources close to the meeting say…?” — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) June 14, 2021

🤡🤡🤡 show — Tinsley (@Tinsley26569480) June 14, 2021

He can’t say anything without a 5” binder in front of him. Did he forget it? Pathetic — Dee-Plorable Chumps Neanderthal Thug Nazi (@b4bama14) June 14, 2021

It’s not normal. At all. — Alma Bona (@AlmaBona) June 14, 2021

Doomed. We are doomed. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 14, 2021

Bet y’all are missing Trump right about now. Biden is as exciting as watching paint dry. Well, except when he’s eating ice cream and then y’all get jacked up like it’s Christmas morning. Dopes. — Jane Patriot (@JanePatriot1) June 14, 2021

Lemire is getting slammed in the comments by Biden supporters for crying like a little baby.

