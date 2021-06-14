https://www.toddstarnes.com/video/where-was-joe-president-3-5-hours-late-to-presser/

President Biden called on reporters after showing up three and a half hours late to his NATO press conference.

The White House did not provide an explanation for the delay, NBC reported.

Biden is over 3 and a half hours late to his NATO press conference. Still, this will probably be the least cringeworthy moment from it. pic.twitter.com/7x42MSXfnR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 14, 2021

When asked about Russian President Vladamir Putin, Biden said, “He’s bright. He’s tough. And I have found that he is a, as they say when I used to play ball, a worthy adversary.”

BIDEN ON PUTIN: “He’s bright. He’s tough. And I have found that he is, as they say when I used to play ball, a worthy adversary.” pic.twitter.com/kzC4a6Niq0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2021

But then when another reporter asked Biden if he still thinks Putin is a killer, he had a long pause before giving a non-answer.

“Well, look he has made clear that, uh,” Biden said before pausing. “The answer is I believe he has in the past, essentially acknowledged that he was, there are certain things that he would do or did do.”

