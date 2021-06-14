https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/biden-comes-up-with-his-own-version-of-the-proof-is-in-the-pudding-at-nato-summit-press-conference/

President Biden’s solo press conference at NATO got started over two hours late, and when it did begin, only a handful of reporters were selected to ask questions:

And you could count on one hand the number of reporters who got selected to ask a question or two:

Even though Biden knew who he was going to call on (and probably knew the topics that would be discussed), the presser contained some awkward moments. At one point Biden even came up with his own version of “the proof is in the pudding”:

THAT’S a new one:

The person who once told a black audience that Mitt Romney was “gonna put y’all back in chains” complaining about hyperbole from Republicans is also one of the more self-unaware moments from the presser.

