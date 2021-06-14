https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/biden-comes-up-with-his-own-version-of-the-proof-is-in-the-pudding-at-nato-summit-press-conference/

President Biden’s solo press conference at NATO got started over two hours late, and when it did begin, only a handful of reporters were selected to ask questions:

Biden once again only takes questions from a pre-approved list of reporters at NATO press conference — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 14, 2021

And you could count on one hand the number of reporters who got selected to ask a question or two:

Over 100 reporters waited nearly three hours for a 25 minute press conference from Joe Biden – He only took five questions before exiting — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 14, 2021

Even though Biden knew who he was going to call on (and probably knew the topics that would be discussed), the presser contained some awkward moments. At one point Biden even came up with his own version of “the proof is in the pudding”:

did he just say “the proof is in the pudding is in the eating” — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 14, 2021

“The proof in the pudding is the eating,” says Joe Biden, when discussing his leadership style — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 14, 2021

THAT’S a new one:

Joe Biden calls upon a trusty old saying: “The proof is in the pudding is in the eating.” pic.twitter.com/HWBaoAk6YW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2021

The person who once told a black audience that Mitt Romney was “gonna put y’all back in chains” complaining about hyperbole from Republicans is also one of the more self-unaware moments from the presser.

