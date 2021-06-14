https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/06/14/biden-gets-played-by-putin-and-adviser-has-to-clean-up-the-mess-n396264
About The Author
Related Posts
Jordan Peterson Has the Perfect Response to Marvel Writer Comparing Him to a Nazi Character (VIDEO)
April 8, 2021
George Floyd Autonomous Zone Sees Violence and Death, Prompts a Desperate Op-Ed From Residents
March 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy