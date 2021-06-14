https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-announces-summer-freedom-celebration-fireworks-4th-july-dc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden on Tuesday announced the White House will host a July Fourth celebration to mark the return to “normalcy” after more than a year of COVID-19-related lockdowns, thought he expected to fall short of his goal of a nationwide, 70% vaccination rate by the holiday.

The president said the annual fireworks display on the National Mall that was cancelled last summer because of the pandemic will again take place. He also plans to host the largest event of his presidency so far on the 4th of July – have first responders, essential workers and military service members and their families attend a South Lawn cookout and to fireworks viewing.

Officials said that over 1,000 guests are expected to attend, but final arrangements are still in the works, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the declining number of infections, hospitalizations and death, the U.S. on Tuesday recorded its 600,000 virus-related death, according to the Johns Hopkins data tracker.

