The G7 disaster continues for Bumbling Joe Biden.

Biden is now in Belgium, where he’s getting set to meet with Russian President Putin.

He set up a press conference to take questions from his little list of approved reporters.

Of course, in puree Biden-style, he was 2.5 hours late to the presser, with no explanation why.

“Alzheimer’s” is the explanation for the extended delay https://t.co/J4Q1LnSZHn — Amy (@RestingTwitFace) June 14, 2021

Mainstream media reporters are now complaining about Biden and the lack of access that they’re receiving.

This tweet is from an MSNBC reporter named Ashley.

Here’s what she said: “Biden is abroad doing a big push on democracy v autocracy. BUT the U.S. press — a key part of any functioning democracy — has gotten less access than under previous administrations. And is now forced to resort to updates on from…the Turkish government Twitter account.”

Biden is abroad doing a big push on democracy v autocracy. BUT the U.S. press — a key part of any functioning democracy — has gotten less access than under previous administrations. And is now forced to resort to updates on from…the Turkish government Twitter account. https://t.co/Xa2jkUNnhI — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) June 14, 2021

Over 100 reporters waited for Biden to show up. But he only took 5 questions from “pre-approved” reporters.

Notable: all 5 questions were from pre-selected reporters. When he called on them, he was reading names off a piece of paper. https://t.co/Aqi2iOL9x1 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 14, 2021

And after what just happened during Biden’s staged presser, his fans in the press pool, and his Handers, probably wish they had just let him stay asleep.

If you’ll recall, a month or so back, Biden referred to Vladimir Putin as a “killer,” suggesting that the Russian President has “murdered” people.

Is that true? Who knows. But in terms of diplomacy, it was a dumb thing to say.

A reporter followed up ahead of their meeting and asked Biden if he still thinks Putin is a “killer.”

You’d think that’d be an easy question to answer, since it’s something Biden himself said, right?

Wrong.

His response is 25-seconds of pure, unadulterated humiliation…again, on the world stage for everyone to see.

You can watch the video below:

When asked if he still thinks Vladimir Putin is a killer, Joe Biden takes 25 seconds to say… ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/vUO3nUrsHD — For America (@ForAmerica) June 14, 2021

I don’t think Biden can ever top the unmitigated disaster that this G7 event has been for him.

Although, maybe I shouldn’t say that, because I never thought he could look worse than he did during his first US presser – remember that humdinger? And he’s proved us all wrong.

I can’t believe that this is the man who is supposedly in charge of the greatest and most powerful country in the world.

And just in case you’re wondering, nobody cared to watch Biden’s presser on the official WH Youtube page.

Take a look:

Biden Press Conference Running Late.

Comments Turned Off.

331 Likes

2.3K Dislikes

80 Million Votes pic.twitter.com/jLrifKMZUw — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@scuba2024) June 14, 2021

This is an absolute embarrassment, and once again, I don’t believe for a second that 82+ million people voted for this trainwreck.

