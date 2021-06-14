https://justthenews.com/accountability/whistleblowers/blm-flag-flown-naval-base-africa-last-year-complaints-send-alleged?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A U.S. military member and possible whistleblower is telling the offices of Sen. Tom Cotton’s and Rep. Dan Crenshaw that a large Black Lives Matter flag was flown last year at a U.S Naval base in Africa.

The exact date of the alleged incident was not given, nor was the name of the base where it purportedly occurred, according to the Epoch Times.

Cotton and Crenshaw are both Republicans and former U.S. military members.

The flag, which was described as about roughly 50 feet long and 15 feet wide reportedly caused controversy.

When the unnamed military member asked a high-ranking officer and base commander about why the flag was being displayed, they said, “It was the view of the commander that this movement was not political, and non-partisan, therefore, he had no issue with its advertisement,” the Times also reported.

In July 2020, the Defense Department updated its policies, stating that only official flags could be flown at bases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

