June 14, 2021
LONDON (Reuters) – Lloyds Banking Group has hired David Gledhill, a former executive of Singapore’s DBS Bank, as group chief operating officer.
Britain’s biggest domestic bank said in a statement that Gledhill would join in August this year, subject to regulatory approval.
