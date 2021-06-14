https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/but-at-least-the-tweets-arent-mean-wapo-journo-notes-biden-wh-is-giving-press-less-access-than-previous-administrations/

On inauguration day, press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden was going to bring truth and transparency back:

“His objective and commitment is to bring transparency and truth back to government, to share the truth even when it’s hard to hear,” Press Sec. Psaki says about Pres. Biden in the first press briefing of the Biden administration.https://t.co/pNVoNf1ASz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 21, 2021

We’re now almost five months into the Biden administration, and according to Washington Post WH reporter Ashley Parker former President Trump’s administration was more transparent than the current one:

Biden is abroad doing a big push on democracy v autocracy. BUT the U.S. press — a key part of any functioning democracy — has gotten less access than under previous administrations. And is now forced to resort to updates on from…the Turkish government Twitter account. https://t.co/Xa2jkUNnhI — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) June 14, 2021

And why would the Biden administration just think they can brush the media aside whenever they feel like it?

Y’all are essentially the communications wing of the DNC. He knows he doesn’t have to respect you. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/rxyBayt2of — Mindy (@just_mindy) June 14, 2021

Bingo!

The replies are…predictable. — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) June 14, 2021

I’m not holding my breath for a 5 alarm fire from the WH press corp. Clowns. — ButterFriedCrisco (@fried_crisco) June 14, 2021

Previous administrations. Would of killed her to say Trump administration. — 81,000,000 need an ass kicking. (@roninmaya1) June 14, 2021

Doesn’t democracy die in darkness or something? 🤷 — Brian Schwartz (@brisco_0317) June 14, 2021

Yeah, what happened with that anyway?

GP First, much of the American media is biased and incompetent. Second, we all know media won’t do a darned thing about Biden shutting them out. You didn’t with Obama, either. https://t.co/KXmbfc8CCm — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 14, 2021

But at least the tweets aren’t mean https://t.co/4BkgFhruUg — Austin (@JuicedJag) June 14, 2021

Disappointing but not surprising given the limited access the press had to Biden during the campaign. https://t.co/Jnr3WKwD51 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 14, 2021

The press wasn’t given a key to Biden’s basement during the campaign.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

