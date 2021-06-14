https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/but-at-least-the-tweets-arent-mean-wapo-journo-notes-biden-wh-is-giving-press-less-access-than-previous-administrations/

On inauguration day, press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden was going to bring truth and transparency back:

We’re now almost five months into the Biden administration, and according to Washington Post WH reporter Ashley Parker former President Trump’s administration was more transparent than the current one:

And why would the Biden administration just think they can brush the media aside whenever they feel like it?

Bingo!

Yeah, what happened with that anyway?

The press wasn’t given a key to Biden’s basement during the campaign.

