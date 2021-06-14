http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fPriytPT3EM/

Reality star and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner called our ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after he called her “Trump in a wig.”

“Last night [Jimmy Kimmel] called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on,” Jenner tweeted on Friday, sharing a headline from The Sun titled “‘HE’S A BIGOT’ Jimmy Kimmel branded ‘transphobic’ for referring to Caitlyn Jenner as ‘Trump in a wig.’”

“Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community?” Jenner added. “Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host attacked Jenner, referring to the Olympian as Bruce, before suggesting that Jenner was simply a man in a wig. Kimmel’s anti-trans attacks are unacceptable according to a woke left-wing mob that has been largely absent in defending Jenner.

“I did not keep up with the Kardashians. Did they turn out okay? Like none of them married a crazy person or anything, right? How’s the dad, Bruce, the Olympic guy, good?” Kimmel said on his show. “If you’ve been keeping up with Caitlyn, you know that she is running for governor of our state. Caitlyn Jenner car-crash-ian appeared on The View today to promote that.”

While talking about Jenner’s appearance on ABC’s The View, Kimmel went on to say that the gubernatorial candidate looked like former President Donald Trump, “in a wig.”

“Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig? Because, I mean, look at this, the resemblance is uncanny,” Kimmel said, while displaying side-by-side photos that showed the two making similar facial expressions.

While hitting back at Kimmel for his recent comments, Jenner also brought up the fact that the late-night host was not “canceled” by the woke left-wing mob over revelations that he wore blackface during a Comedy Central skit years ago.

“Speaking of [Kimmy Kimmel] he also received a pass from the WOKE on his use of black face and racist actions,” Jenner said in a follow-up tweet. “Hypocrite.”

Speaking of @jimmykimmel he also received a pass from the WOKE on his use of black face and racist actions. Hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/C7Ecke95kG — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Last year, Kimmel issued an apology for his blackface sketch nearly two decades ago while appearing on Comedy Central’s The Man Show in which he impersonated NBA star Karl Malone.

