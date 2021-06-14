https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-wants-her-children-to-date-other-christians

Outspoken Christian Candace Cameron Bure has one important rule for who her children date: they be a person of faith.

Speaking Us Weekly, the “Full House” star admitted to telling her kids that she wanted them to find someone who loves Jesus as much as she does.

“When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus,” Bure said.

“That’s all I really want,” she added. “Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.”

The actress added that her 22-year-old daughter, Natasha, is “dating a lot now.”

“She just wasn’t telling me about all of her dates at the time. She is dating, and I’m good with that. I’m happy. She has to date the right guys,” she said.

Candace Cameron Bure has been open about the significance of her Christian faith for several years now. Last year, when asked if she would ever return to co-host “The View,” Bure said she would rather spend the time sharing Jesus.

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics,” Bure said. “Not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That’s really my passion.”

“I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge,” she continued.

Candace Cameron Bure became a Christian at age 12 after her parents first took her to church. She described having felt “warm,” recalling how happy church made her family.

“When I was twelve years old, my parents told us we were going to church; a friend had invited us. It was strange to me, and I giggled at the thought of God,” she wrote in 2017. “But as we continued to go every Sunday, my heart felt warm, and I saw how happy my mom, brother, and sister were. I decided that I wanted to feel the same way. It was Jesus Christ that was producing this change in them, so one Sunday morning, I asked Jesus into my heart as my personal Lord and Savior. I was baptized along with some of my family at a later service. I was extremely excited about what I thought was my new Christian life.”

Though Candace’s relationship with church waned a bit during her teen years as her role on the show “Full House” catapulted her to riches and fame, she eventually became more serious about her Christianity after reading the book “Left Behind.”

“While I thought I was a good person compared to other people, I saw that I was a horribly bad person by God’s standard,” she said. “It was then that I truly recognized and understood my sin and what Jesus did for me. I broke the Law, and Jesus paid my fine. God has changed me in ways that words can’t describe. He has transformed the way I think and live my life. Things that were once important to me are no longer. I can’t help but share the Good News with everyone!”

Candace and her husband, hockey player Valeri Bure, have been married since 1996.

