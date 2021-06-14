https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/derptastic-duo-brian-stelter-and-oliver-darcy-dragged-for-pitiful-theory-on-why-right-wing-media-covers-crt-and-faucis-emails-watch/

Ugh, this is painful.

And whoever that woman is on the right nodding her head up and down while Oliver and Bri babble about their conservative media conspiracy brouhaha reminds us of a bobblehead. Who watches this stuff for any reason other than to make fun of it?

Seriously?

Didn’t they lose the airports?

Watch:

So the only reason conservative media are reporting on Critical Race Theory and Fauci’s emails is that their attacks on Biden aren’t sticking.

Really?

Dude.

Sorry, dudes.

Please note we did not make a bald joke about Brian Stelter or Oliver Darcy. Oh wait, we sort of just did.

It’s just painful, right?

