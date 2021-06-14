https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/derptastic-duo-brian-stelter-and-oliver-darcy-dragged-for-pitiful-theory-on-why-right-wing-media-covers-crt-and-faucis-emails-watch/

Ugh, this is painful.

And whoever that woman is on the right nodding her head up and down while Oliver and Bri babble about their conservative media conspiracy brouhaha reminds us of a bobblehead. Who watches this stuff for any reason other than to make fun of it?

Seriously?

Didn’t they lose the airports?

Watch:

CNN’s @brianstelter & @oliverdarcy suggest conservative media are reporting on Fauci’s emails & Critical Race Theory because their “attacks” on Biden aren’t “sticking” pic.twitter.com/wZJehFHRkF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2021

So the only reason conservative media are reporting on Critical Race Theory and Fauci’s emails is that their attacks on Biden aren’t sticking.

Really?

Dude.

Sorry, dudes.

Please note we did not make a bald joke about Brian Stelter or Oliver Darcy. Oh wait, we sort of just did.

Their stupidity & hackery is boring. — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) June 14, 2021

Reporting actual news must be so foreign to CNN. — Gadwall Drake III (@gadwalldrake) June 14, 2021

What a sad, desperate, pathetic and farcical station CNN has become. Their correspondences are compliant, repulsive ,corrupt & clownish. Their guests are like trained, hollow angry Dem zombies. If you watch them I really feel sad for you. — mike ferraro (@mikeferraro19) June 14, 2021

I love watching CNN. Gives me laughter. 🤣 — Everything Matters (@it_matters_2_me) June 14, 2021

So they should just ignore things other than Biden? — Lelia Smithenson (@LSmithenson) June 14, 2021

“When attacks on the Right don’t stick, and their ratings keep dropping, CNN desperately calls on the spin doctors”. — Anne🎹🎶🇺🇸 (@AnneKristin0806) June 14, 2021

So much irrelevance on one screen. — yellowsnow (@yellowsnow9) June 14, 2021

It’s just painful, right?

***

