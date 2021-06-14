https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/14/did-rebekah-jones-write-this-blue-checked-alleged-journalist-posts-bogus-evidence-that-ron-desantis-is-deleting-covid19-data-reporting/

With Rebekah Jones banned from Twitter, it’s more important than ever that the brave COVID19 truth-tellers who are still out there hold Gov. Ron DeSantis accountable for covering up COVID19 deaths in Florida.

Enter Occupy Democrats executive editor and alleged investigative journalist Grant Stern, who’s still watching Ron DeathSantis like a hawk:

Great work by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by deleting the state’s daily #Covid19 data reporting. pic.twitter.com/Cbw7TLD6ZP — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) June 14, 2021

Pretty ballsy of DeSantis to so brazenly conceal the truth from the public!

The only thing ballsier is for Grant Stern to so brazenly broadcast his willingness to deceive people when his only defense would be that he’s an ignorant moron.

Florida moved to weekly reporting instead of daily reporting, as requested by the state’s disease surveillance team Oklahoma did this weeks ago and somehow no one cared about it until Florida did it too https://t.co/ZoODyxiuR7 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 14, 2021

“Deleting.” They moved to weekly reporting, genius. https://t.co/ij9ortCy7b — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 14, 2021

Delete? Dude. You’re such a hack. The Florida DOH reports cases every Friday. Hey, @Twitter @TwitterSafety, why isn’t this marked as COVID misinformation? There’s public health officials at @HealthyFla that disagree with Grant’s framing. https://t.co/v6TOcmG98N — Jeremy (@EODTEC89) June 14, 2021

The word “delete” is a lie. Florida has switched to weekly reporting. Nothing is getting deleted. The total numbers are the same. Did Rebekah Jones write this tweet for Grant Stern? That’s ban evasion, you know. https://t.co/VUuTnpxeFS — Max (@MaxNordau) June 14, 2021

It’s stupid to do daily counts now. https://t.co/5RNUoeaKn3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 14, 2021

The extra labor and effort adds nothing to the data set now. It’s only ignorance that perpetuates tweets like this. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 14, 2021

Unfortunately, tweets like this also perpetuate more ignorance:

Floridians know he’s playing with the numbers.

When a pandemic hits your state, doesn’t everyone want a governor that bows to moneyed interests and lets people die? https://t.co/MdjhPwkMUM — Nicole Parsons (@npars01) June 14, 2021

@GovRonDeSantis doesn’t want anyone to know that the COVID cases are rising in Florida. https://t.co/kijg8Kjh2Y — K Cordell (@kcordell1) June 14, 2021

It called DeathDeSantis https://t.co/GB9EXLfYpu — Noki Mochi (@noki_mochi) June 14, 2021

Wherever Rebekah Jones is right now, we’re sure she’s pleased to see her lies live on.

