https://politicrossing.com/national-flag-day/

National Flag Day

Today, I’d like to share with you my thoughts on Flag Day.

I’ll give you some history and hopefully help you understand a deeper meaning of our National Anthem. I also am expressing why it should be held with a bit more dignity across our country and held closer to our hearts!

A Brief History

Did you know on June 14th, 1777, the Second Continental Congress made a resolution adopting our Stars & Stripes to be our National Flag? I also found it cool that the reason of the first flag to have stars in a circle was to show all colonies appearing as equal! While There’s much debate with who actually came up with the design, I’m going to go with Mrs. Betsy Ross.

In 1916, of the same date that President Woodrow Wilson made the proclamation of Flag day as a holiday. But, it wasn’t until 1949 with an act of congress that Flag Day became a National Holiday.

The Colors

The meaning of the colors.

The stripes represent the original thirteen Colonies and the stars for each state of the Union, fifty in in all. The color red signifies the valor and hardiness, some say even the blood to create and keep our independence. The white symbolizes innocence and purity. the blue stands for “the Color of the Chief” signifying vigilance, perseverance and justice…

“It is of my belief, that it’s the blue of our great flag which holds us all together, for without it, our colors will fade and so to our liberty.” ~SD Powell

The US Army’s Birthday

Today, is also the 246th birthday of the United States Army! On June 14th, 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the Colonies for one year! Happy Birthday, Soldiers past and present!

I Love My Flag….

I’m sure proud of this flag. So proud that I tattooed it on my arm! I believe we should treat our precious flag with Honor and dignity. We should carry it to ensure that we are carrying the torch of freedom and democracy within our borders and abroad. Flag day, it means an awful a lot to me, how about you?

That’s all I got for you today, Stay True America, We need you!

For Liberty,

Stephen D. Powell ~The GunLife Coach







We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.





Stephen D. Powell is an Air Force veteran with more than 18 years of combined federal, military & civilian law enforcement experience. Powell has been teaching professionally for over 25+years as a firearms Instructor for numerous organizations and agencies rated with the NRA, NM & TX DPS and a Sig Sauer Academy Master Instructor.

His company, Patriot Outdoors, Inc, has been operational in the defensive training industry since 2004, starting a thousand acre training facility located in Eastern New Mexico.

Patriot has provided crucial and relevant firearms training to DOD and SOCOM, state and local law enforcement and armed citizen students.

Over the past several years, Powell has appeared on several Fox News, Sirius XM radio, various regional newspaper, radio and tv shows, promoting military veteran entrepreneurship and patriotism as well as educating the shooting industry on range development, media relations and key second amendment issues.

Patriot Outdoors is currently operating out of the Phoenix Valley, Arizona and with a new channel of The GunLife Coach to inspire and motivate other in life and on the range!













Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

