https://politicrossing.com/national-flag-day/
National Flag Day
Today, I’d like to share with you my thoughts on Flag Day.
I’ll give you some history and hopefully help you understand a deeper meaning of our National Anthem. I also am expressing why it should be held with a bit more dignity across our country and held closer to our hearts!
A Brief History
Did you know on June 14th, 1777, the Second Continental Congress made a resolution adopting our Stars & Stripes to be our National Flag? I also found it cool that the reason of the first flag to have stars in a circle was to show all colonies appearing as equal! While There’s much debate with who actually came up with the design, I’m going to go with Mrs. Betsy Ross.
In 1916, of the same date that President Woodrow Wilson made the proclamation of Flag day as a holiday. But, it wasn’t until 1949 with an act of congress that Flag Day became a National Holiday.
The Colors
The meaning of the colors.
The stripes represent the original thirteen Colonies and the stars for each state of the Union, fifty in in all. The color red signifies the valor and hardiness, some say even the blood to create and keep our independence. The white symbolizes innocence and purity. the blue stands for “the Color of the Chief” signifying vigilance, perseverance and justice…
“It is of my belief, that it’s the blue of our great flag which holds us all together, for without it, our colors will fade and so to our liberty.” ~SD Powell
The US Army’s Birthday
Today, is also the 246th birthday of the United States Army! On June 14th, 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the Colonies for one year! Happy Birthday, Soldiers past and present!
I Love My Flag….
I’m sure proud of this flag. So proud that I tattooed it on my arm! I believe we should treat our precious flag with Honor and dignity. We should carry it to ensure that we are carrying the torch of freedom and democracy within our borders and abroad. Flag day, it means an awful a lot to me, how about you?
That’s all I got for you today, Stay True America, We need you!
For Liberty,
Stephen D. Powell ~The GunLife Coach
We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.
Join the conversation!
We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.