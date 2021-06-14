https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/dishonest-nonsense-cnns-john-harwood-says-the-gops-response-to-democratic-governance-is-total-resistance/

We’re old enough to remember seven Republican senators voting to convict Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 riot at the Capitol Building, with Democrats claiming that a police officer had been beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. John Harwood is CNN’s White House correspondent, meaning his job is to tell us what’s happening at the White House. On Monday, though, his job was cherry-picking legislation in order to claim that Republicans were posing “total resistance” to the Democratic agenda.

“Analysis: Washington Republicans have just one move” — that’s the analysis by Harwood, who works for the same network that just re-signed Chris Cillizza to provide his political analysis.

ABC News’s Terry Moran, you’ve got an ally in advocating for Democrats to dump the filibuster.

And Harwood was and is part of “the resistance.”

Why were we never treated to these takes during the Trump administration?

