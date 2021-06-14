https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/14/dishonest-nonsense-cnns-john-harwood-says-the-gops-response-to-democratic-governance-is-total-resistance/

We’re old enough to remember seven Republican senators voting to convict Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 riot at the Capitol Building, with Democrats claiming that a police officer had been beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. John Harwood is CNN’s White House correspondent, meaning his job is to tell us what’s happening at the White House. On Monday, though, his job was cherry-picking legislation in order to claim that Republicans were posing “total resistance” to the Democratic agenda.

for Clinton’s 1993 deficit-reduction plan: 0 Republican votes for Obama’s 2010 national health care plan: 0 Republican votes for Biden’s 2021 covid-relief plan: 0 Republican votes the modern GOP response to Democratic governance is total resistancehttps://t.co/6gblUcwNzr — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 14, 2021

“Analysis: Washington Republicans have just one move” — that’s the analysis by Harwood, who works for the same network that just re-signed Chris Cillizza to provide his political analysis.

This is so damn disingenuous. https://t.co/xDU6HmvFWF — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) June 14, 2021

Obviously dishonest nonsense. Yes, Republicans have opposed some ideas from Dems. They have supported others. Ex: Under Clinton

Brady Act passed 63-36 w 14 R’s

NAFTA passed 73-26 w 28 R’s

94 Crime Bill passed 95-4

96 Welfare Bill passed 78-21

etc etc. https://t.co/CBS0gkTqTf — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 14, 2021

I can do the same thing with plenty of Obama bills. I can also show Trump initiatives that received no Dem support (2017 tax cuts). Thinks about what a dishonest partisan someone has to be to only emphasize those examples. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 14, 2021

Just looks at how dishonestly the article starts. Republicans didn’t say no on infrastructure, they’ve offered extensive counters despite skepticism within the caucus. But Harwood pretends not going along with whatever Biden/Dems want is just obstruction. pic.twitter.com/YG3sdUlJjl — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 14, 2021

This is at least the second example today of a well-known correspondent distorting recent history to try to advance the media campaign in favor of getting rid of the filibuster. At some point this activism isn’t just dishonest, it also embarrassing. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 14, 2021

ABC News’s Terry Moran, you’ve got an ally in advocating for Democrats to dump the filibuster.

Harwood knows all of this but he’s a partisan hack who disgraces journalism. So he’s just gonna play for his team. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 14, 2021

How many Democratic votes did the Trump tax cuts get in 2017? https://t.co/waEkhXSuip — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 14, 2021

Apparently you’re supposed to vote for bad legislation you disagree with and your constituents dislike so John Harwood will like you. https://t.co/xyAXwELBgm — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 14, 2021

You guys! This intrepid reporter has discovered that the Republican Party does not agree with the ideas of the Democratic Party. We should all be grateful that he is using his Twitter to shine a light on this completely unknown fact! https://t.co/cUoqVXfbPi — Matt Cover (@MattCover) June 14, 2021

lmao “Republicans disagree with Democrats” you need a PULITZER PRIZE https://t.co/Yq4efqQiqd — A (@johnwelIs) June 14, 2021

This dude is nothing but DNC talking points. He’s not a journalist. https://t.co/BDSolZ1P7f — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) June 14, 2021

Lol this guy cited a 1993 vote and called it “modern.” https://t.co/JFgGNIEFWI — Just a guy (@CrackerJackND) June 14, 2021

Biden’s Covid “relief” plan is a driver of the current unemployment rates and record inflation. I think the GOP is doing fine without a single vote for that monstrosity. https://t.co/E4Qs36SVCt — John Locke (@jlocke613) June 14, 2021

Well, at least the GOP got a few things right! https://t.co/5rGcFjpPTT — I identify as an 8-Time Super Bowl Winning QB (@HeadsExploding) June 14, 2021

I mean… Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017: 0 Democratic votes https://t.co/NUOwJ8hF6k — Wojtek Kopczuk (@wwwojtekk) June 14, 2021

An honest and or intelligent person would feel the need to show comparable Republican plans getting significant Democrat votes to make this argument. https://t.co/bXPp1F4CCn — Lionel Mandrake (@LMandrakeJr) June 14, 2021

Cathedral operative discovers Republicans oppose (in theory) the Democratic agenda https://t.co/Gh3ntOznrO — Kankles (@nah_dude51) June 14, 2021

The opposition’s response to anything the governing party does in the modern era is total resistance. In fact, there was something the last four years called “the resistance” https://t.co/Og3o8ocyfC — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) June 14, 2021

And Harwood was and is part of “the resistance.”

BREAKING: Republicans and Democrats disagree on stuff. https://t.co/VTaLC233TC — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) June 14, 2021

Interesting how this White House reporter’s default is to assume Republicans are obstructionists, rather than that Democrats just write *really bad* bills. https://t.co/YPrWNGjuWx — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 14, 2021

Alternative theory: All of those bills were totally partisan garbage. https://t.co/esSf6a56T9 — David Pecchia (@dpecchia) June 14, 2021

You don’t vote for lousy policy so you can have a Kumbaya moment. https://t.co/hlBRzEj0DN — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 14, 2021

Wow. Stunning. Kinda like the last 4 years with Democrats. Thanks Jimmy Olson! pic.twitter.com/Qef5aB76Ai — Frankie 5 Angels (@Frankie5angelzz) June 14, 2021

Democratic operative — Michael Steven (@cashpiano) June 14, 2021

Play the game: journalist or DNC mouthpiece? — Gen X Surveyor (@hipstermcdufus) June 14, 2021

Truly astounding work. I would never have guessed that Republicans don’t support Democrat presidents. — The Hamberdler* (@Whata_Berger) June 14, 2021

They aren’t owed acquiescence — Michael Hubbard (@MikeCHubbard) June 14, 2021

Holy crap! It’s almost as if the 2 parties have different priorities. We should alert the media. — A Free Mind (@oceanic_lost) June 14, 2021

What’s your complaint here, John? That GOP didn’t vote for a Democrat president’s signature policy? How many Dems voted to build the wall? — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) June 14, 2021

Why were we never treated to these takes during the Trump administration?

