June 14, 2021

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Walt Disney Co’s advertising revenue for the upcoming fall television season rose by “double-digits” from the levels of 2019 before the global pandemic, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on Monday.

About 40% of sales during the “upfront” sales period went to streaming or digital ads, Chapek said at Credit Suisse’s virtual Communications Conference.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

