Donald Trump Jr. went on Fox News’s “Watters’ World” on Saturday night, and the two of them had an at-length discussion about how the liberal news media are strangely silent on Hunter Biden’s use of racial slurs.

Host Jesse Waters first posed the question: “Joe Biden and the mainstream media went silent on this story. So, what would happen if President Trump’s son used that word the same way?” right before introducing Trump Jr. as his guest.

“When you saw this hit, this laptop, what was the first thing that went through your mind?”

“Well, I wrote a book called ‘Liberal Privilege’ and I think it’s exactly that. Because I’d love to watch Don Lemon have an aneurysm on CNN for his hour show for the next 12 months.”

“I’d love to see the media commentary on it if it was me or anyone in my family even remotely talking something close to that. It’s absolutely insane. That’s the double standard.”

Trump Jr. then referred to a previous expose done by Watters, and a similar one done by Tucker Carlson:

“They’ve been wrong and you guys did a great job talking about it, whether it was your monologue or whether it was Tucker. They were wrong about everything, but the one that you got wrong, Jesse, or the one that you didn’t include was: …”

“Someone I know and is near and dear to my heart called MS13 animals. Remember the media response? They were outraged that someone would call these incredible human beings animals, so I figured it was relevant to what you did with Tucker. That was another one they got wrong for the purpose of simply trying to hurt Donald Trump”

“This media cover-up is insane.”





