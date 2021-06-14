https://www.dailywire.com/news/dozens-wounded-in-four-weekend-mass-shootings-across-four-cities-as-police-chiefs-brace-for-bloody-summer

Nearly 40 people were wounded in a series of mass shootings across four cities — Chicago, Illinois; Austin, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; and Savannah, Georgia — in less than a six-hour window of time over the weekend as cities scramble to face what CNN has termed an “unrelenting surge in gun violence and murder” head-on.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, Jr., told media that “a driver rolled up late Friday and opened fire in a ‘disturbing and senseless’ attack possibly linked to an ongoing dispute between two groups,” according to USA Today Monday. “Two people were in critical condition, and the wounded included an 18-month old child. More than 60 rounds were fired. Minter said there had been reports of gunshots being fired at the same apartment complex earlier in the week.”

In Texas, “gunfire erupted on a street in Austin’s downtown entertainment district, leaving one dead, 13 people wounded and one person in critical condition, police said,” per Yahoo News. One suspect was arrested after a manhunt, but another suspect reportedly remains at large.

In Cleveland, three people were killed and four were wounded in a mass-casualty event, according to The Hill.

“Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, two males approached a group standing on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue and opened fire,” Chicago police told the Chicago Sun-Times. One woman, a mother of three, was shot in her leg and abdomen and later died. “Nine more victims, ranging in age from 23 to 49 years old were transported to area hospitals all in fair or good condition, according to police. There is no one in custody.”

The victims of Chicago’s mass shooting were just a small percentage of the city’s gun violence victims, according to the outlet. “Three people were killed and 44 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend,” the Sun-Times noted Monday.

Savannah’s police chief publicly connected the shooting in his city to a larger, national trend. Speaking to the media, he said that, “It’s very disturbing what we’re seeing across the country and the level of gun violence that we’re seeing across the country. It’s disturbing and it’s senseless.”

It’s also widespread and growing. According to CNN, “major US cities are experiencing historic murder rates after 2020 saw a 33% increase in homicides as the pandemic swept the country and millions joined protests against racial injustice and police brutality.” NBC News added, recently, that “[d]ata from the Gun Violence Archive shows that the number of multiple-victim shootings first spiked in April 2020 and has stayed high since. The most recent wave of shootings around the country, including the April 15 attack in Indianapolis where eight people were killed at a FedEx facility, is just the latest symptom of that trend.”

According to NBC, mass shootings are also up.

“There have been 160 shootings from Jan. 1 to April 26 in which four or more people were injured or killed, compared to just over 90 during the same period in 2020. And this year’s total is nearly double the average for the same time period for every year since 2014,” the outlet noted.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

