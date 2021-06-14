https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/14/drew-holden-has-ana-navarro-dead-to-rights-after-she-defends-jeffrey-toobin-screenshot/

Recently on “The View,” Ana Navarro told her cohosts that it’s ackshually a good thing that CNN brought back exhibitionist Zoom masturbator Jeffrey Toobin, because “he was sexually harassing himself, maybe.”

“He was not sexually harassing somebody — he didn’t have the intent to harass somebody. He was sexually harassing himself, maybe.” Ana Navarro defended Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN return on #TheView: https://t.co/7iRRORNOav pic.twitter.com/CyDm7ILXkF — Decider (@decider) June 14, 2021

Navarro argued that it’s not really a big deal, because it’s not like Toobin was trying to do anything to his CNN colleagues (just his New Yorker colleagues, which is apparently different for some reason). He never meant to sexually harass anyone when he pleasured himself on camera. Getting caught is his only real sin.

If you get the feeling that Ana Navarro is going to bat for Toobin because he works for the same employer she does, and willing to compromise her professed values, then you’re exactly right.

Drew Holden gets that feeling, too:

“Zero tolerance” became “some tolerance.”

“#MeToo means the good guys, too” became “he didn’t have the intent to harass somebody” in record time now that the culprit is someone Ana shares a program with — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 14, 2021

Not unexpected from Ana Navarro, but utterly pathetic nonetheless.

Zero tolerance unless the person signing your paycheck decides otherwise. — Emre (@emre_mayo) June 14, 2021

What a hypocrite – total and complete hypocrite… — J T Fulham-#TonyKhanOut – NOW! (@jtf18james) June 14, 2021

